Real Madrid will look to sign 2022 FIFA World Cup winner if they can't bring in top target Harry Kane: Reports

Real Madrid have reportedly earmarked Inter Milan attacker Lautaro Martinez as a backup striking target. If they fail to lure Harry Kane away from Tottenham Hotspur soon, the La Liga giants would launch a move for the Argentine.

Martinez, 25, has established himself as one of the top strikers in Italy since joining the Nerazzurri from Racing Club for over £20 million in 2018. He has helped them lift a total of five trophies so far, including the 2020-21 Serie A title.

A right-footed clinical finisher blessed with pace and heading, Martinez has been in fine form for the Simone Inzaghi-coached outfit in the ongoing 2022-23 season. He has guided them to the UEFA Champions League summit clash and two domestic cups, contributing 28 goals and 11 assists in 56 appearances across competitions in the process.

According to Jijantes, Real Madrid are currently working behind the scenes to sign a successor of Karim Benzema, who has agreed to join Al-Ittihad. Carlo Ancelotti's side have identified Kane as their top target due to his availability.

As a backup plan, Real Madrid are also currently keeping tabs on Martinez, whose contract is set to expire in June 2026. They are hoping to reach an agreement with Inter for their star this summer as the latter are in need of cash.

However, earlier this month, Nerazzurri vice-president Javier Zanetti stated that his club is hesitant to sell the 2022 FIFA World Cup winner amid interest from Real Madrid, Chelsea and Manchester United. He said:

"Lautaro is part of our great journey... he grows from year to year. He is a fundamental footballer, one we wish to keep, at least for now. Let's enjoy it as he's happy here... it's his home. I hope it can be that for a long, long time."

Overall, Martinez has scored a respectable 102 goals and registered 36 assists in 237 appearances for Inter Milan.

Real Madrid plotting move for 24-year-old La Liga attacker: Reports

According to Todofichajes, Real Madrid have earmarked Villarreal forward Samuel Chukwueze as a summer target. Los Blancos manager Carlo Ancelotti is aiming to sign the Nigerian as a long-term replacement for Marco Asensio.

Chukwueze, who helped his national side lift the 2015 FIFA U17 World Cup, could be offloaded this summer as he is in the final 12 months of his contract. He is said to be currently valued in the region of €40 million by Villarreal.

A former Diamond Football Academy star, the 27-cap Nigeria international scored 13 goals and provided 11 assists in 50 matches this season. He helped the Yellow Submarine achieve a fifth-placed La Liga finish in the process.

