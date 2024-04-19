Real Madrid will look to sign €40 million-rated defender as replacement for Nacho in the summer - Reports

Real Madrid defender Nacho Fernandez will reportedly leave the club this summer, and now, Los Blancos are looking at €40 million-rated replacement Leny Yoro.

The 18-year-old prodigy has become one of the biggest young talents in world football, thanks to his impressive performances for Lille. Last season, he played a bit part role for the French outfit, with 13 Ligue 1 appearances under his belt. This season, though, he has already racked up an impressive 27 league appearances.

His defensive brilliance has led to Lille trusting him regularly in their backline. It has also led to heavy interest from top European giants like Paris Saint-Germain. Now, according to Fabrizio Romano (via Madrid Universal), the defender has become an important target for Real Madrid as well.

It has been further revealed that the Spanish giants have already met with Leny Yoro's representative Jorge Mendes, whom they are notably familiar with. The superagent has been under the employ of Madrid players over the years, including Cristiano Ronaldo. This may improve the club's chances of snagging Yoro.

By the time the summer comes around, Yoro's contract with Lille would be in its final year. Hence, the French club would need to sell him or prepare to lose him for free. There are currently no talks regarding a new contract for the prodigy, which could signal his intent to leave.

According to the report from Madrid Universal, he is said to be valued at €40 million, which should be fairly affordable for the Merengues.

Inter Milan monitoring Nacho's situation at Real Madrid

Inter Milan could potentially sign Nacho Fernandez as a free agent this summer, especially if rumors about his exit are to be believed. The long-time Real Madrid defender has decided to leave the Estadio Santiago Bernabeu, according to Marca, and this will have the Italian giants monitoring his situation.

According to Football Italia, the Nerrazurri have had their eyes on the 34-year-old, who has spent his entire career with Los Blancos. They were interested in his services last summer and reached out to him, but he ended up staying in the Spanish capital.

However, they have reportedly kept in touch with the defender's representatives, and they will look to make their move, if he does indeed leave. The report claims that Nacho is willing to experience football outside of his home country, while he is also unwilling to play for any other club in Spain.

Nacho has spent 23 years at Real Madrid, having come through their ranks. He has made 355 senior appearances for them, winning numerous trophies, including five UEFA Champions Leagues.

