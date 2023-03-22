Real Madrid will look to sign Barcelona target if they fail in their pursuit of Jude Bellingham: Reports

Real Madrid have reportedly identified Manchester City midfielder Bernardo Silva, who has been linked with Barcelona, as a secondary option to Borussia Dortmund teenager Jude Bellingham.

Silva, 28, has been a vital first-team starter for the Cityzens since arriving from AS Monaco for an initial fee of €50 million in 2017. He has helped them lift 11 trophies, including four Premier League titles, so far.

A left-footed playmaker renowned for his passing and flair, the 78-cap Portugal ace has been speculated to depart Pep Guardiola's side since last summer. Barcelona were keen to snap him up ahead of the ongoing 2022-23 season, but failed to sign him due to financial restrictions.

According to ESPN, Real Madrid are interested in adding Silva to their ranks after facilitating Luka Modric and Toni Kroos' exits. Los Blancos manager Carlo Ancelotti is a big admirer of the Portuguese midfielder because of his technical style of play and his offensive versatility.

Silva, who has a deal until June 2025 at the Etihad Stadium, is valued at over €80 million, the same transfer price as the previous summer.

Should the Benfica youth product join the La Liga champions, he would be a part of a midfield trio alongside the likes of Aurelien Tchouameni, Eduardo Camavinga and Federico Valverde. He could also feature as a right inside-forward and as a false nine if the need arises.

Meanwhile, Real Madrid's pursuit of Bellingham has received a blow with Manchester City making their presence known of late. Liverpool are also in the bid for the BVB talisman, who is rated around €120 million.

Barcelona hold discussions with 28-year-old Real Madrid target's representative: Reports

According to El Nacional, Barcelona president Juan Laporta has met with on-loan Manchester City defender Joao Cancelo's agent Jorge Mendes. The Blaugrana's potential pursuit is backed by the player's preference to join a team where he could be an undisputed starter.

Cancelo, 28, secured a short-term loan switch to Bayern Munich last month after falling out of favor with Pep Guardiola. Since joining the Bundesliga side, he has registered four assists in nine appearances.

Barcelona are on the hunt for a right-back following Hector Bellerin's departure to Sporting CP for a fee of €1 million earlier this January. Jules Kounde and Sergi Roberto have both been used in the role this season, but Xavi's side could do with an out-and-out right-back.

Real Madrid are also keen to rope in the Portuguese wing-back as a potential Dani Carvajal successor, as per the aforementioned report.

