Real Madrid will look to sign Premier League star as low-cost alternative to Jude Bellingham - Reports

Real Madrid have identified a low-cost alternative to Borussia Dortmund and England midfielder Jude Bellingham.

As reported by Goal, the Spanish and European champions have identified Leicester City midfielder Youri Tielemans as a low-cost alternative to the Liverpool target.

Jude Bellingham remains the priority target for Real Madrid in the middle of the park but the England international is a player very much in demand.

Liverpool, Chelsea, Manchester United and Manchester City have all been named admirers of the Borussia Dortmund star.

Quite naturally, Real Madrid fear that they could miss out on the 19-year-old as Borussia Dortmund could demand an extorbitant fee for their priced assets.

Los Blancos have therefore identified Leicester City midfielder Youri Tielemans as an option if they fail to land Bellingham.

The Belgium international has already entered the final year of his deal at the King Power Stadium and looks unlikely to sign a new deal.

The former AS Monaco midfielder could therefore be available on a free transfer, which makes him a great option for Carlo Ancelotti's side.

Tielemans was strongly tipped to leave Leicester City last summer and was strongly linked with Arsenal and Manchester United.

However, Brendan Rodgers' side did everything they could to retain their star midfielder but now face the prospect of seeing him leave for nothing.

Tielemans has also been linked with Real Madrid's arch rivals Barcelona in recent times but the Spanish capital club could also enter the fray.

The Belgian playmaker has scored four goals and provided one assist in 29 games across competitions this season for Leicester city.

For a player who is just 25 years of age, Tielemans offers plenty of experience at the highest level.

He is capped 58 times for Belgium till date while making more than 400 apperanaces at club level already.

Real Madrid dressing room feel defender is a problem on the pitch, but Carlo Ancelotti continues to play him

Real Madrid right-back Dani Carvajal has reportedly received plenty of criticism following his recent run of poor performances.

According to Spanish outlet El Nacional, Los Blancos players are disgruntled with the situation and are upset with manager Carlo Ancelotti for continuing to pick Carvajal.

Club president Florentino Perez has reportedly decided that Carvajal's best days are behind him and has already laid down plans to sign a new right-back this summer.

Real Valladolid's Ivan Fresneda is thought to be a priority target for the Spanish giants.

