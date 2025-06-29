Real Madrid will not strengthen squad in key area after recent emergence of academy star: Reports 

Real Madrid have decided not to sign a forward this summer after the emergence of Gonzalo Garcia. The Spanish giants believe the youngster is capable of stepping up when needed and are ready to back him.

As per a report in AS via The Madrid Zone, Real Madrid are confident that Xabi Alonso can use Garcia when needed and they do not need another forward signed. They are impressed with the youngster, who has played in all matches at the FIFA Club World Cup so far.

Alonso spoke about the youngster and the club's plans and said via Managing Madrid:

“There are no decisions regarding the start of the 2025-26 season... we’re focused on the World Cup with who we have. The World Cup tells you things, but there’s no decision.”

The manager went on to compare the youngster with club legend Raul and added:

“I knew him well. I’ve been following Castilla a lot. I knew a lot of Castilla players. To be honest, I am not surprised. He is a typical number 9. In some aspects, he reminds me of Raul — he’s always in the right position and always waiting for the chance. His work ethic is great. The players from Castilla — they get a chance and they fight for it. That’s what he’s doing. We need him more. We want him to be here and we’re happy for him.”

Gonzalo Garcia has scored in all three matches of the FIFA Club World Cup in the absence of Kylian Mbappe.

Xabi Alonso sends warning to Real Madrid forwards

Xabi Alonso spoke to the media earlier this week and said that everyone in his team has to defend. He does not want any of the Real Madrid forwards to be walking around on the pitch and said via GOAL:

"What I'm clear about is that we all have to defend. All 11 have to be involved. Without that... Vini, Jude, Fede, Kylian, the defence. The shorter we are, the better. We're working on it, and so is Vini. We have two objectives. The first is to win and finish first in the group. The second is to do it with 11, after doing well against 10. It's not a good idea to think about not going out to win. It's not a good message. Feelings are very important and we have to focus on winning. I see the group eager to learn, wanting to do things well. They're top players and they pick up concepts quickly."

Real Madrid face Juventus in the FIFA Club World Cup Round of 16 clash on Tuesday.

