"Real Madrid will try to get him" - Journalist issues transfer update regarding Manchester City star amid reports of massive wage increase

According to the Independent, Real Madrid continue to be interested in Manchester City star Erling Haaland. Haaland joined the Cityzens last summer and is yet to complete a full season at the Etihad.

Journalist Dean Jones has now provided an update on the Norwegian's future, claiming that Los Blancos are unlikely to drop their interest in the player. Haaland is set to for a wage increase that would see him earn around £865,000 per week, including bonuses.

Speaking about Haaland's future, Jones told GiveMeSport:

"It’s still expected that Real Madrid will try to get him at some point. They’ll also be looking at the Kylian Mbappe situation all the time and wondering what’s going on there and whether Real Madrid are still going to be interested in signing him. That being said, I think if Man City are genuinely offering Haaland a £500,000-a-week contract, then he'll sign it.”

Karim Benzema is already 35, meaning the Frenchman's long-term future is uncertain. Hence, the Spanish giants are looking to bring in a marquee attacker to replace Benzema as the team's main striker.

Haaland, meanwhile, has been in brilliant form for Manchester City since his summer move. He joined the club from Borussia Dortmund and has since scored 42 goals and has provided five assists in 37 matches in all competitions in a stunning first season in England.

Former Manchester City striker Sergio Aguero makes his prediction for Real Madrid vs. Chelsea

Los Blancos are set to take on Chelsea in the last eight of the UEFA Champions League. The first leg of the quarter-finals will take place at the Santiago Bernabeu on April 12.

Manchester City legend Sergio Aguero has now picked Carlo Ancelotti's team to get the better of Graham Potter's side in the two-legged tie. Speaking to Stake, the former striker said:

"I can’t just ignore the past and present of Real Madrid – they are the likely winners of this tie. Granted, Madrid is tried and true in these kinds of matches. Their history – and recent showings – prove as much. They’ll be the toughest of oppositions."

Los Blancos defeated Liverpool in the round of 16 while the Blues bettered Borussia Dortmund.

Poll : 0 votes