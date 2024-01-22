Real Madrid will turn to ex-Barcelona defender if they fail to sign Alphonso Davies: Reports

Real Madrid have reportedly set Bayer Leverkusen star Alejandro Grimaldo as their alternative if they fail to sign primary target Alphonso Davies.

According to Spanish publication Fichajet.net, Los Blancos are intensifying their search for a left-back amid problems with Ferland Mendy's fitness. The former France international has missed six matches this campaign, in addition to 23 last season, due to injury.

With Fran Garcia considered a backup, the aforementioned report states that Davies was set as the main target. The Canada international has impressed at Bayern Munich, scoring eight goals and assisting 28 across competitions from 178 appearances.

The 23-year-old could be a more suitable long-term option as compared to Grimaldo, who is now 28. However, the Spanish full-back has impressed with Bayer Leverkusen this season, bagging seven Bundesliga goals and nine assists from an advanced position on the left flank.

A move to the Santiago Bernabeu may be tempting for Grimaldo, whose club are enjoying a dream run in the German top flight. They're top of the standings, seven points ahead of Bayern Munich, who have a game in hand.

Joining Real Madrid would earn the former Barcelona star the chance to consistently challenge for La Liga and the UEFA Champions League. Moreover, he could be first-choice left-back upon arriving in the Spanish capital.

Almeria star claims La Liga is miles behind Premier League after poor refereeing in loss to Real Madrid

Gonzalo Melero (via Getty Images)

Almeria midfielder Gonzalo Melero claims that La Liga is far behind the Premier League after poor refereeing decisions in his side's 3-2 loss against Real Madrid (January 21).

Los Blancos came back from 2-0 behind, scoring twice in the second half before Dani Carvajal netted his side's winner in injury time. However, the Spanish giants' first goal, which came from the spot, resulted from a contentious handball decision in the 57th minute.

Almeria were denied a third goal due to a soft infringement in the build-up, and Vinicius Junior's equalizer seemingly came off the top of his arm (67'). Speaking after the match, Melero said (via The Athletic):

“If we want to be the best league in the world, as is being said a lot… we are light years away. And it’s hard for me to say it, and it p***** me off, but it’s just that there’s no way to take it."

He added:

“There have been several this year, if you don’t complain, they don’t help you. But today’s situation goes beyond all limits. It’s a real blast. Spanish football is now light years away from the Premier League, that’s the reality.”

Real Madrid are now second in the league standings, a point behind leaders Girona with a game in hand.