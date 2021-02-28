Real Madrid willing to allow defender to join Juventus - Reports

Real Madrid are reportedly willing to let Brazilian full-back Marcelo leave for Juventus at the end of the season. Marcelo has barely played under Zinedine Zidane this season and is in search of more playing time.

Marcelo has been a stalwart at the back for Real Madrid for over a decade but has fallen down the pecking order this season due to the emergence of Ferland Mendy. Now, it seems that Zidane is willing to let the Brazilian leave, as he sees him as surplus to requirements at Real Madrid.

According to Todofichajes, Real Madrid are ready to let Marcelo join Juventus for a fee of around €8 to €10 million. The Brazilian's contract at Madrid runs till 2022 and is under no obligation to leave Real Madrid this summer, but Los Blancos would prefer that Marcelo doesn't leave for free at the end of next season.

Juventus are reportedly willing to offer Marcelo a contract until 2023 with an option of a one-year extension based on his performances for the club. The 32-year-old would stand to earn €6 million per year if he does accept the contract. Marcelo is currently on a contract worth €8 million, but Juventus are not willing to increase their offer in order to land the Brazilian.

Marcelo would be wise to accept the offer, as Real Madrid have no plans on offering him a new contract at the end of the season.

¡HABRÍA REENCUENTRO! ⚫⚪



Cristiano Ronaldo le habría pedido a la directiva de la Juventus el fichaje de Marcelo. Una de las mejores amistades del fútbol



Vía - The Sun pic.twitter.com/x232LTzU01 — Analistas (@_Analistas) February 21, 2021

Joining Juventus would allow Marcelo to reunite with Cristiano Ronaldo. The pair formed a legendary partnership down the left flank for Real Madrid during Ronaldo's stint at the club.

Marcelo will join Juventus as a Real Madrid legend

Marcelo is one of the most decorated full-backs of all time

Marcelo has truly established himself as a bonafide Real Madrid legend. The Brazilian developed into one of the greatest left-backs of all-time and followed in the footsteps of the legendary Roberto Carlos.

Marcelo has won five La Liga titles and four UEFA Champions League titles during his time at Real Madrid so far and is widely considered the best left-back of the last decade.

Juventus signing Marcelo can be compared to when the Bianconeri signed his compatriot Dani Alves from Barcelona in 2016. The Brazilian will go to Serie A with a huge reputation and Andrea Pirlo will hope that his quality and experience can help Juventus finally win the UEFA Champions League.