Real Madrid willing to include 21-year-old star as part of deal to sign UEFA Champions League winner: Reports

Real Madrid are reportedly willing to include Rafa Marin in a player-plus-cash deal to sign Bayern Munich left-back Alphonso Davies in the upcoming summer transfer window.

According to the recent information from Sport Bild, Los Blancos are serious about adding the Canadian star to their ranks in the future. They are interested in offering Marin to Bayern Munich as part of a summer deal to convince them to let go of the 23-year-old defender.

Marin, who rose through Real Madrid's youth ranks after arriving in 2016, is out on loan at Deportivo Alaves this season. The 21-year-old centre-back has established himself as a key starter for them, helping them register five shutouts in 20 matches across all competitions.

Davies, on the other hand, is reportedly locked in contract extension talks with the Bavarians with his deal set to expire in 2025. Should he ask for a hefty package of around €14 million-a-year, the Bundesliga outfit are likely to entertain offers ahead of the 2024-25 season.

Overall, the Real Madrid-linked wing-back has bagged eight goals and contributed 28 assists in 178 overall appearances for Bayern Munich.

Former Real Madrid and AC Milan manager Fabio Capello names best coach right now

During a recent interview with MARCA, former Real Madrid and AC Milan manager Fabio Capello was asked to pick the best tactician in the world. He responded (h/t Forbes):

"It's very difficult to win as much as Carlo has won. He goes to Germany and wins, he goes to England and wins, in Italy... he goes and it's not that he wins, it's that it's a miracle what he does. I never thought he could win a title with the team he had."

Heaping praise his compatriot, the ex-England head coach concluded:

"He's smart. He doesn't have a system, it depends on the players he has. Knowing how to adapt is a sign of intelligence. You can't always play with the same style, it depends on the players you have. You have to put your players in the right place and with the game plan that allows them to perform better, to give you 100%."

Ancelotti, who featured for AS Roma and AC Milan during his playing days, began his coaching career in 1995. He has lifted 26 trophies as a manager, including four UEFA Champions League crowns so far.

So far this season, Ancelotti has helped Real Madrid lift the Supercopa de Espana trophy. Meanwhile, the Italian's outfit are second in the La Liga table with 51 points from 20 matches and will take on RB Leipzig in the UEFA Champions League last-16 stage.