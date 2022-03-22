Real Madrid willing to meet €80 million price tag for 24-year-old Toni Kroos replacement - Reports

Real Madrid are reportedly ready to splash the cash on Inter Milan star Nicolo Barella this summer. The La Liga giants consider the midfielder to be a replacement for Toni Kroos.

According to a report on El Nacional, Los Blancos are prepared to meet Inter Milan's €80 million price tag for Barella provided there are departures from their first team. The report claims that Kroos is one of the players who will exit the club upon the Italian's arrival.

Barella's contract with the Nerazzurri expires in 2026, which is why such a high fee will be required to lure him to the Santiago Bernabeu.

Transferchanger @TransferChanger Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti wants to sign Inter Milan midfielder Nicolo Barella.



🗞 Via: El Nacional Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti wants to sign Inter Milan midfielder Nicolo Barella.🗞 Via: El Nacional https://t.co/QnrMddoSE4

Barella's potential signing could be seen as a midfield renovation by Real Madrid, who are preparing for life after Kroos, Luka Modric, and Casemiro.

All three players are in their 30s. With their careers winding down, now is the time for Los Blancos to bring about replacements.

Barella certainly has the credentials to flourish in the Spanish capital. He has nine goals and 31 assists in 124 appearances for Inter Milan across all competitions.

The 24-year-old has been thoroughly impressive this season, having scored two goals and provided 10 assists in 37 games for the Serie A giants in all competitions.

Who else are Real Madrid targeting?

Nicolo Barella isn't the only player being targeted by Real Madrid ahead of a huge summer for the club.

Of course, the Kylian Mbappe transfer saga with Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) continues. Mario Cortegna reports that talks between Los Blancos and the Frenchman are set to take place in a matter of weeks.

Real Madrid are also reportedly interested in Borussia Dortmund hitman Erling Haaland. According to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, the Norwegian is weighing up his options ahead of the summer, with either Los Blancos or Manchester City the likely destination.

The Daily Mail previously reported that Haaland was heading to Manchester City in a £500k-a-week deal. However, transfer expert Jan Aage Fjortfort shot those claims down.

As a result, the Madrid giants can still lure both Mbappe and Haaland, which is a scary prospect for opposing fans.

Transfer News Live @DeadlineDayLive Real Madrid are looking for a way out for Eden Hazard to set the stage for the arrivals of Kylian Mbappé and Erling Haaland.



(Source: Real Madrid are looking for a way out for Eden Hazard to set the stage for the arrivals of Kylian Mbappé and Erling Haaland.(Source: @Santi_J_FM 🚨 Real Madrid are looking for a way out for Eden Hazard to set the stage for the arrivals of Kylian Mbappé and Erling Haaland. (Source: @Santi_J_FM) https://t.co/Zl4gz7CxaD

According to Marca, Real Madrid will reportedly not be making additions to the right-back position this summer. They will supposedly stick with current duo Dani Carvajal and Lucas Vazquez.

This means the La Liga giants could turn down the chance to sign free agents Noussair Mazraoui and Pedro Porro.

Nevertheless, huge changes are expected at the Santiago Bernabeu this summer.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh