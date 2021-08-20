Real Madrid willing to offload 3 players to sign Manchester United star - Reports

Real Madrid are reportedly planning to sell three stars in order to fund a move for Manchester United star Paul Pogba. Los Blancos have been long-term admirers of the Frenchman and are looking to make use of his current financial situation at Manchester United.

According to Diario AS, Real Madrid are willing to part ways with Gareth Bale, Isco and Marcelo to raise the funds required to sign Paul Pogba from Manchester United. The trio are some of the highest earners at the club. Their potential departures from the Santiago Bernabeu would reduce Real Madrid's annual wage bill by a mammoth €76 million.

Former Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane was desperate to bring Paul Pogba to the Spanish capital last season. His successor Carlo Ancelotti is also believed to be a massive fan of the Frenchman. The Italian's return has reignited the club's interest in the Manchester United star.

Pogba has just one year remaining on his current contract with Manchester United. He has reportedly rejected the opportunity to extend his contract with the club this summer. Pogba enjoyed an incredible start to the 2020-21 Premier League season as he provided four assists in Manchester United's 5-1 victory over Leeds United on the opening day of the season.

Manchester United have become genuine contenders for the Premier League title this season. This is largely due to the arrivals of Jadon Sancho and Raphael Varane from Borussia Dortmund and Real Madrid respectively this summer.

The two big-money transfers have in turn led many fans and pundits to believe Paul Pogba will stay at Old Trafford to be part of a Manchester United side that could win trophies in the near future. Reports suggested that the Red Devils were open to the prospect of selling Pogba this summer if they received a bid in the region of €50 million.

Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is, however, desperate to keep hold of the Frenchman and convince him to extend his contract with the club.

Real Madrid will sacrifice three club legends to revamp their squad 👋



Florentino Perez is on a rampage. As well as Pogba, the club have two Champions League winners on their radar... 😳

Real Madrid will look to sign some high-profile free agents next summer including Manchester United's Paul Pogba

Paul Pogba (left) with Bruno Fernandes.

Real Madrid have refrained from making any big-money signings during the last three transfer windows due to their dire financial situation. The club has instead focused on selling fringe players and some of the club's highest earners in order to raise funds and reduce their financial burden.

📰🗣️



Paul Pogba will run down the final 12 months of his #MUFC contract before joining Real Madrid on a free transfer next summer.

The potential departures of Bale, Isco, and Marcelo will allow Real Madrid to pursue the likes of Kylian Mbappe, Eduardo Camavinga, Niklas Sule, and Paul Pogba next summer. All the aforementioned players have one year remaining on their contracts with their respective clubs. They will be free agents in the 2022 summer if they do not sign extensions with their clubs.

