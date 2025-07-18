Real Madrid willing to pay €100 million to sign Spain international after special request from Xabi Alonso: Reports

Xabi Alonso has asked Real Madrid to secure the services of Rodri this summer, according to Mundo Deportivo. The Spanish manager took charge of the LaLiga giants at the end of May following Carlo Ancelotti's exit.

Alonso has already added four new faces to his roster so far. Dean Huijsen was roped in from Bournemouth, while Trent Alexander-Arnold arrived from Liverpool.

Los Blancos have also secured the services of Alvaro Carreras from Benfica, while Franco Mastantuono is all set to join from River Plate once he turns 18 next month. However, the Spanish manager apparently believes he lacks a controller in midfield and has turned to his countryman for the job.

Real Madrid have been linked with Rodri for a while, thanks to his impressive performances for Manchester City and Spain. The 29-year-old won the Ballon d'Or last year, and is under contract at the Etihad until 2027.

Los Blancos accept that they need a new midfielder and believe they have to spend around €100m on the position. However, the LaLiga giants feel that none of the current options warrant such a price tag, except Rodri.

Real Madrid, though, are aware that prising him away from Manchester City will be difficult, given his importance to Pep Guardiola's plans. However, Los Blancos won't break the bank for any other midfielder, and will only make an exception for the Spaniard.

Rodri missed much of the 2024-25 season with an ACL injury, but is now back to full fitness. He has previously hinted that he could be open to a move to the Santiago Bernabeu.

Will Fran Garcia leave Real Madrid this summer?

Fran Garcia's agent, Gines Carvajal, in already in talks with AC Milan to facilitate a move this summer, according to AS. The Spanish left-back was in fine form for Real Madrid at the FIFA Club World Cup.

However, with Los Blancos roping in Alvaro Carreras from Benfica this summer, Garcia's place in the starting XI is no longer secure. The presence of Ferland Mendy in Xabi Alonso's roster has further complicated the situation.

The 25-year-old is now considering a move away from the LaLiga giants in search of regular football. AC Milan are in need of a new full-back and have set their sights on Garcia. The Rossoneri share a cordial relationship with Real Madrid, so a move could see the light of day this summer.

