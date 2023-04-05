Real Madrid willing to pay €102m to sign Chelsea superstar: Reports

European champions Real Madrid are reportedly prepared to pay a massive €102 million to sign Reece James from Chelsea this summer.

According to Defensa Central (Fichajes.net), Real Madrid want to buy a right-back who can replace Dani Carvajal in the starting XI. Club president Florentino Perez has been keeping track of Chelsea’s James for a couple of seasons and wants him to take the baton from Carvajal this summer. The club are willing to shell out €102 million to lure James away from west London.

To ward off interest from the likes of Real Madrid, the Blues tied James to a long-term contract in September, extending his stay until June 2028. However, it has been claimed that Los Blancos’ astronomical offer could shake the Londoners’ resolve.

To accommodate the likes of Enzo Fernandez, Noni Madueke, and Mykhailo Mudryk without getting sanctioned, Chelsea need to sell a few big names this summer. Selling James, who has risen from the club’s youth system, would go a long way in helping their case, as the money received from his sale would go solely to Chelsea.

Furthermore, James has reportedly expressed his desire to play for Los Merengues in the short term, meaning he would be willing to relocate to the Spanish capital. According to the aforementioned source, Chelsea’s stance on Madrid’s eye-popping offer is not yet known.

James has so far played 143 games for Chelsea senior team, scoring 11 times and providing 20 assists in all competitions.

Agent claims Real Madrid forward Mariano Diaz has offers from Premier League, Serie A, and Bundesliga

David Aranda, the agent of Real Madrid striker Mariano Diaz, has claimed that his client has offers from Premier League, Serie A, and Bundesliga clubs. His contract at Madrid runs out in June and the club are not expected to give the former Lyon man an extension.

Aranda has revealed that his client has been on the market for a while now and has drawn attention from the Premier League, Serie A, and the Bundesliga. He said (via Diario AS):

“Every three months we have contact with other teams. In the end he has always been in the market.

“His profile, characteristics and trajectory are always very appetising. Contract ends and now we have to look for a new team. We have possibilities from going to the Premier League, the Bundesliga, Calcio or other teams. I don’t talk about the market with Mariano. A team where he can be happy suits Mariano, which is not that he’s not happy in Madrid, but that his contract is running out.”

Mariano has played only eight matches in the 2022-23 season, clocking just 51 minutes in total. Since re-joining Real Madrid in 2018, Mariano has featured in 67 matches across competitions, scoring eight times and claiming an assist.

