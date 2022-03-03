Real Madrid willing to pay €80 million for 23-year-old striker if Erling Haaland joins Barcelona: Reports

Real Madrid will reportedly switch their focus to Napoli star Victor Osimhen if Borussia Dortmund star Erling Haaland joins Barcelona. Haaland is believed to be the Spanish giants' top transfer target. However, the Norwegian is being heavily courted by a number of Europe's top clubs, including Manchester City and Barcelona.

According to Italian journalist Fabio Santini, as per Mundo Deportivo, Real Madrid are eager to sign a long-term replacement for French striker Karim Benzema. The 34-year-old has been in incredible form for Los Blancos this season, scoring 26 goals in 31 appearances for the club. Benzema, however, is approaching the latter stages of his career, with his contract with Real Madrid set to expire in 2023.

The club reportedly views Haaland as the ideal replacement for Benzema but does not trust the Norwegian's agent Mino Raiola. Reports suggest Raiola has begun negotiations with Barcelona over a potential move for Haaland. Real Madrid are, therefore, set to turn their attention to Napoli hitman Victor Osimhen.

The Nigerian rose to prominence during his sole season with French club Lille. He scored 18 goals in 38 appearances for the Ligue 1 club and earned himself a move to Serie A giants Napoli in the summer of 2020.

Napoli signed Osimhen from Lille in a deal worth €70 million. The 23-year-old endured an up-and-down debut season with the Italian giants. He scored 10 goals in 20 appearances for the club.

The forward has gone from strength to strength this season. He has scored 11 goals in 22 appearances in all competitions. Osimhen's performances have caught the attention of a number of Europe's top clubs. Real Madrid and Chelsea have reportedly registered an interest in the forward.

Real Madrid are believed to be willing to pay €80 million to sign Osimhen from Napoli this summer if they fail to secure the signature of Erling Haaland

According to AS, Bayern Munich star Robert Lewandowski is eager to join Real Madrid this summer. The Polish hitman is widely considered one of the best strikers of his generation.

Lewandowski has scored 333 goals in just 362 games for Bayern Munich. He has helped Bayern Munich win ten Bundesliga titles, three DFB Pokal's, and one Champions League during his seven-and-a-half years with the club.

Reports suggest Lewandowski is seeking a new experience and is eager to leave the Bundesliga giants this summer. He could be available for a fee in the region of €30-40 million this summer.

Real Madrid could therefore drop their interest in Victor Osimhen and attempt to sign Lewandowski. Osimhen is yet to produce the goods on a regular basis for Napoli and could prove to be a risky signing.

Erling Haaland's potential move to Barcelona is likely to make the Catalan giants the favorites to win La Liga and the Champions League next season. Barcelona have vastly improved under Xavi Hernandez and made massive progress during the January transfer window.

The club signed Ferran Torres, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, and Adama Traore on loan from Wolves. Real Madrid will be keen to make a statement signing of their own if Barcelona manage to beat them in the race to sign their top transfer target.

