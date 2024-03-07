Real Madrid willing to pay upto €40 million to secure services of top summer target - Reports

Real Madrid are believed to be willing to offer up to €40 million to sign Bayern Munich star Alphonso Davies in the summer, as per AS.

Los Blancos have already drawn up their summer transfer plans, which include the highly anticipated move for Kylian Mbappe. Real Madrid are also keen on signing French sensation Leny Yoro from Lille and not forgetting Bayern left-back Davies.

The 23-year-old left-footed defender is currently stalling on extending his stay at Bayern Munich which is set to expire in the summer of 2025. AS has reported that Davies is currently demanding a salary increase in the region of €20 million, a fee that Bayern are unwilling to match.

The Bavarians are believed to be contemplating cashing in on the Canadian international rather than losing him for free in 2025. They are also willing to listen to offers in the region of €60 million for Davies.

One of the player's top admirers, Real Madrid, is believed to not be willing to offer more than €40 million for the player. They are, however, willing to meet Davies' salary demand of €20 million, which could see him pocket around €10 million net in wages, according to AS.

Madrid's valuation of €40 million might not be enough to tempt Bayern Munich into parting ways with one of their most-priced assets this summer.

Davies has so far made 29 appearances for Bayern this season across all competitions, scoring one goal and registering three assists.

Carlo Ancelotti slams his Real Madrid side despite UCL Quarter-final qualification

Carlo Ancelotti wasn't too impressed with his team during their 1-1 draw at home to RB Leipzig in the second leg of the UCL Round of 16 tie on March 6.

Real Madrid booked their place in the next round of the competition courtesy 2-1 aggregate scoreline but were lucky to have scaled through. The home side were second-best for almost the majority of the game, as RB Leipzig showed a lot of character during the encounter.

After the game, Ancelotti acknowledged that his team played poorly. He added that it was important that his team secure their passage to the next round of the competition. He said via AS:

"The game was bad. We played poorly, with little intensity and with little concern. The psychological aspect has affected us a lot. We were playing against an opponent who has quality and has nothing to lose. We played with brakes on from the beginning.

"We struggled, but the important thing was to be in the quarter-finals."

Vinicius gave Real Madrid the lead in the 65th minute before Willi Orban equalised three minutes later in the second leg. Brahim Diaz has scored a brilliant solo goal in the first leg at the Red Bull Arena.