Real Madrid are reportedly open to selling left-back Ferland Mendy this summer, with the Frenchman attracting interest from Saudi Arabia.

Mendy joined Los Blancos under Zinedine Zidane from Olympique Lyon in 2019 but has failed to make an impact. Injuries have restricted him to 133 appearances across competitions, in which he has contributed five goals and 10 assists.

As per El Nacional, the Spanish giants are looking to part ways with the Frenchman this summer. With his contract expiring in 2025, Real Madrid are demanding a transfer fee of €45 million.

Saudi Arabia is interested in signing the left-back, but they won't go beyond €30 million. Los Blancos president Florentino Perez and manager Carlo Ancelotti have around a week to make their final decision on Mendy.

They have already signed Fran Garcia from Real Sociedad this summer. He has played the entire 90 minutes of their first two La Liga games of the season. The Spaniard offers much more in attack than Mendy, who're currently out injured.

Real Madrid have already seen Karim Benzema leave this summer to move to Saudi Arabian side Al-Ittihad as a free agent.

Carlo Ancelotti rules out more incomings at Real Madrid this summer

Los Blancos have made five signings this summer. They brought in Jude Bellingham from Borussia Dortmund for €100 million, Arda Guler from Fenerbahce for €30 million and Fran Garcia from Real Sociedad for €5 million.

Real Madrid have also signed goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga and striker Joselu on season-long loans from Chelsea and Espanyol respectively.

In terms of departures, Karim Benzema, Marco Asensio, Mariano Diaz and Eden Hazard left as free agents. Meanwhile, Jesus Vallejo and Rafa Marin have moved on loan to Granada and Alaves respectively.

Ahead of their La Liga clash at Celta Vigo on Friday (August 25), manager Carlo Ancelotti said that Real Madrid are dong signing players this summer (via transfer expert Fabrizio Romano):

“No, I rule that out. 100% no. It's over, I discard any new signing before market closes — the squad is closed."

That would come as a big surprise given Los Blancos' injury concerns. Thibaut Courtois and Eder Militao have picked up ACL injuries and will be out for an extended period.

While Los Blancos have signed Kepa to replace Courtois, they're not expected to bring in a defender. They have Antonio Rudiger, David Alaba, Nacho Fernandez and youngster Marvel for the centre-back position.