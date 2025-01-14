Real Madrid youngster to be given prominent role in team following recent performances: Reports

Real Madrid are reportedly going to give young central defender Raul Asencio a more prominent role in the coming weeks. A report from The Athletic’s Mario Cortegana claims that this decision is being taken in light of the club's recent outings (via Madrid Universal).

Los Blancos suffered a 5-2 defeat at the hands of arch-rivals Barcelona in the final of the Supercopa de Espana on Sunday, January 12. Manager Carlo Ancelotti decided to partner Antonio Rudiger with Aurelien Tchouameni, who is primarily a midfielder, for this tie.

The aforementioned report adds that the Spanish giants aren't going to add any centre-backs in January, which increases the importance of giving Asencio game time. It is also believed that Rudiger is dealing with knee issues, which makes it all but certain that the 21-year-old will have to fill in at some point in the campaign.

While David Alaba is also set to return soon, he has been out of action for a significant time since suffering an ACL injury in December 2023. Moreover, Eder Militao is out for the season due to his ACL injury. Therefore, Asencio's role will be an extremely key feature to watch in the weeks to come.

The former Spain under-19 international has featured for Real Madrid this season due to their injury woes in defense. He has played seven times in La Liga and twice in the UEFA Champions League. It will be interesting to see if he plays for Real Madrid in their upcoming Round of 16 Copa del Rey clash against Celta Vigo on Thursday, January 16.

Real Madrid looking to move for Tottenham Hotspur defender in January- Reports

A recent report from GiveMeSport suggests that Real Madrid could still be in the market for a new central defender in January (via Footboom.1). Los Blancos wish to secure the services of Tottenham Hotspur's young defender Archie Gray.

The 18-year-old midfielder is a versatile talent who can operate in central defensive areas but also play at right-back. However, he is highly rated in north London, which is seemingly going to draw a £43 million bid from the La Liga outfit.

Despite this being the case, Spurs are not looking to sell their young defender, who could be the future of the club. On top of that, they have significant negotiation power in this case, with Gray contracted at Spurs till the summer of 2030. He's made 24 appearances for the Premier League side across competitions.

