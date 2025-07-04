Real Madrid youngster holds talks with Real Madrid to discuss future following emergence of academy star: Reports

Endrick has held talks with Real Madrid amid uncertainties surrounding his future at the Santiago Bernabeu, according to Cope. The Brazilian forward joined Los Blancos with a huge reputation last summer but has failed to live up to expectations so far.
Endrick registered just 22 appearances in the league for the LaLiga giants, only three of which were starts. With Kylian Mbappe ahead of him in the pecking order, the Brazilian's situation at Real Madrid may not improve next season.
The emergence of Gonzalo Garcia will only complicate matters. The Spanish striker has been a revelation under Xabi Alonso so far, registering three goals from four games at the FIFA Club World Cup.
Endrick is now worried that Garcia's form could push him further down the pecking order next season. The 18-year-old is currently sidelined due to injury, but has traveled to the US to cheer his teammates.
Endrick has now held talks with Los Blancos general manager Jose Angel Sanchez, who flew to the US to meet him, regarding his future. The teenager had a tough time under Carlo Ancelotti, but there are no guarantees of a revival under Alonso.
A temporary exit from the Santiago Bernabeu could be an option for the Brazilian. Recent reports have suggested that Juventus have already proposed a loan deal for Endrick. The player is under contract until 2030, and Real Madrid are yet to make a decision on his future.
Are Arsenal eyeing a move for Real Madrid's Rodrygo Goes this summer?
Arsenal are planning to offer more than €90m to convince Real Madrid to let Rodrygo Goes leave, according to AS. The Brazilian's future is subject to speculation following Xabi Alonso's arrival at the Santiago Bernabeu this summer.
The Spanish manager is currently leading Los Blancos' charge at the FIFA Club World Cup. Rodrygo was a regular feature for the LaLiga giants under former manager Carlo Ancelotti, but has struggled for game time under Alonso.
The 24-year-old has just two appearances at the tournament so far, only one of which was from the start. With Gonzalo Garcia hogging the limelight for Real Madrid of late, Rodrygo is likely to feel left out.
Arsenal are planning to take advantage of the situation and want to station the Brazilian alongside Bukayo Saka in attack next season. Rodrygo is likely to discuss his future with Alonso at the end of the Club World Cup before coming to a decision.