Real Sociedad sound out the signing of Barcelona star after selling Alexander Isak to Newcastle - Reports

Real Sociedad have identified Barcelona forward Memphis Depay as a potential replacement for Alexander Isak, who has joined Newcastle United, according to Spanish outlet Fichajes.com.

It emerged on Wednesday (August 24) that Real Sociedad have agreed a €75 million deal with Newcastle for Isak. The Magpies have now announced the signing of the Sweden international.

Isak has thus become the biggest sale in Sociedad's history, with Newcastle paying an initial sum of €70 million. However, the 22-year-old's departure has left a huge void in Imanol Alguacil's team.

Sociedad now have to find a replacement for the striker with less than a week remaining in the transfer window. It appears they might have found an ideal candidate close to him.

The Basque outfit have sounded out the signing of Depay from Barcelona, according to the aforementioned source. Alguacil is said to be a huge admirer of the 28-year-old forward.

Depay is surplus to requirements at Camp Nou, with the arrivals of Robert Lewndowski and Raphinha pushing him further down the pecking order. The Blaugrana are thus looking to offload him this summer.

Serie A giants Juventus were heavily linked with a move for the Netherlands international in recent weeks. However, they have gone on to sign Arkadiusz Milik from Marseille on loan instead.

Depay's demand to earn an annual salary of €7 million plus bonuses reportedly saw his proposed move to Turin fall through. His salary is also expected to be a problem for Sociedad now.

Meanwhile, the forward is keen to terminate his contract with Barcelona in an attempt to find a new club this summer. However, it remains to be seen if he is willing to reduce his wage demands as time runs out on the clock.

How has Depay fared for Barcelona?

Depay joined Barcelona from Ligue 1 club Olympique Lyon on a free transfer last summer. He put pen to paper on a two-year deal with the La Liga giants with a view to establishing himself as a regular for them.

The Dutchman scored 13 goals and provided two assists from 38 appearances across all competitions for the Blaugrana last term. However, he eventually fell out of favor at the club following Xavi's arrival as their manager.

Depay has been left on the bench for both of the Catalans' La Liga matches so far this season. With the 2022 FIFA World Cup just around the corner, he will be keen to secure regular playing time.

