"Really close" - Fabrizio Romano says Barcelona are set to sign another Premier League star with 'talks progressing well'

Transfer specialist Fabrizio Romano has reported that Barcelona are close to signing Chelsea defender Marcos Alonso.

The Spaniard has been linked with a move to the Nou Camp for a chunk of the ongoing transfer window. With the Blues now set to sign Marc Cucurella from Brighton & Hove Albion (as per Andy Naylor), it could open the door for Alonso to join the Blaugrana. Romano recently tweeted about the same:

"Barcelona are really close to signing Marcos Alonso! Talks are progressing well with Chelsea after Cucurella deal completed, personal terms agreed months ago. Been told it's now really close."

The Italian journalist added that Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel is yet to give the green signal for the deal, but stated that the parties involved are 'confident':

"Parties waiting for Tuchel's green light but now finally confident."

Should he join Barcelona, Alonso would become the second player to move from Stamford Bridge to the Nou Camp this summer. Andreas Christensen joined Xavi Hernandez's side last month after the expiry of his contract with Chelsea.

Blues skipper Cesar Azpilicueta was also heavily linked with joining Barcelona this summer. However, he is reportedly set to sign a new two-year deal with Chelsea, according to David Ornstein of The Athletic.

Barcelona-linked Marcos Alonso has enjoyed plenty of success at Chelsea

Chelsea signed Alonso from ACF Fiorentina back in the summer of 2016. The Spaniard reveled as a left-sided wing-back in Antonio Conte's defensive system, lifting the Premier League title in his debut season with the Blues.

He was impressive once again over the course of the 2017-18 season as the Premier League giants lifted the FA Cup. Alonso notably started the final of the competition against Manchester United and helped his side keep a cleansheet.

Frank Khalid @FrankKhalidUK If Marcos Alonso was to leave Chelsea this summer I would thank him for everything he has done for Chelsea. Scored a lot of goals for a defender & was a vital player to our 2016/17 @premierleague winning season. If Marcos Alonso was to leave Chelsea this summer I would thank him for everything he has done for Chelsea. Scored a lot of goals for a defender & was a vital player to our 2016/17 @premierleague winning season. https://t.co/SLoQaQimZJ

Though he has received criticism for his vulnerabilities defensively, the left-back's ability in offensive areas is unquestionable. He also presents a massive threat from set-piece situations.

Alonso has recorded 52 goal contibutions (29 assists and 23 goals) in 211 matches across competitions for Chelsea. He has helped the club win the UEFA Europa League, UEFA Champions League, UEFA Super Cup and FIFA Club World Cup as well.

The defender has also won nine caps for Spain, contributing two assists.

Now rumored to be close to joining Barcelona, Alonso was notably part of their arch rivals Real Madrid's youth set-up. He went on to play for Real Madrid Castilla before moving to Bolton Wanderers in 2010.

