Release clause attached to Erling Haaland’s contract at Manchester City revealed: Reports

New Manchester City signing Erling Haaland will have a release clause in his contract, ranging between €150 to €200 million according to reports.

The Premier League leaders announced they had activated the 21-year-old's current release clause at Borussia Dortmund, which BBC Sports reports was a fee of €60 million.

The deal represents a real coup for a player who has scored 85 goals in 88 games across competitions since his move to Dortmund in January 2020.

Details of the Norwegian superstar's contract have now emerged. German publication Bild (via 90min) has reported that Haaland has a clause in his deal that will allow him to leave Manchester City if the club receive an offer of €150 million.

However, the Telegraph have claimed that the forward's release clause is higher than the one reported in Germany, as they declared that the fee is anywhere between €150-200 million. The fee would clearly represent a huge profit for Manchester City if the player is sold.

The report also claims that Manchester City beat significant competition from some of Europe's biggest clubs to get their man. The Cityzens beat Bayern Munich, Real Madrid, Paris Saint-Germain and Barcelona, as well as Premier League rivals Manchester United and Chelsea, for Haaland's signature.

Pep Guardiola speaks out on Manchester City's transfer of Erling Haaland

Despite not using a recognized striker for the majority of the season, City look set to claim their fourth Premier League title in five seasons under Guardiola.

Haaland's imminent arrival will cause dread for the Premier League defenders ahead of next season. Guardiola couldn't hide his excitement at the prospect of working with one of Europe's brightest young players.

The Spanish boss told Sky Sports (as quoted by The Mirror):

"It is a decision for the club to make a good sign for the future. He can come for many, many years hopefully and I am pretty sure he will adapt perfectly to our team but for next season.

“I'm excited in my job but of course, the players make you a good manager. He is an incredible young talent, perfect age. I am pretty sure we are going to help him settle as best possible.”

The striker will follow in the footsteps of his father, Alfe-Inge Haaland, who played for the Sky Blues between 2000 and 2003.

City fans will be hoping their new signing can help guide the club to their first-ever Champions League triumph. Notably, they were dumped out by Real Madrid in the semi-final earlier this month.

