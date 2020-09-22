Report: Barcelona stall Luis Suarez's move to Atletico Madrid

Luis Suarez is said to be furious with Barcelona, after the club backtracked on a verbal agreement to let him leave for free.

Suarez was said to be close to joining Atletico Madrid, after agreeing to terms to annul his Barcelona contract. But the Barcelona board have now backtracked on that agreement, after the striker's decision to move to Atletico Madrid, according to ESPN.

It is being reported that Suarez is now considering calling a press conference, along with his lawyers, to make public his version of events, if a resolution with Barcelona cannot be reached immediately.

Suarez is said to be firm in his belief that Barcelona must honour the verbal agreement that the two parties reached to terminate the Uruguayan striker's Barcelona contract.

New Barcelona head coach Ronald Koeman told Suarez last month that he could leave the club, and was not in the Dutchman's plans. Since then, both Suarez's representatives have been locked in discussions with the club to find an amicable solution to terminate the contract.

According to the agreement that was reached, Suarez would give up a percentage of his salary from the last year of hi contract, and could leave for free, as long as he didn't join a select group of clubs, including Real Madrid, Manchester United and Manchester City. Atletico Madrid was not named in that list.

Barcelona hit the brakes on Suarez's Atletico Madrid move

Luis Suarez is furious with Barcelona

According to ESPN, Barcelona are now stalling on Suarez's move to Atletico Madrid, because they are reluctant to strengthen a direct title rival, especially with a free transfer. Barcelona were also set to pay a part of Suarez's wages for the next year.

Suarez's move to Juventus didn't go through as planned, and now the Old Lady have reportedly reached an agreement with Atletico's Alvaro Morata.

Diego Simeone wanted to sign the former Liverpool striker Suarez as Morata's replacement, with Suarez also keen on a move to Atletico.

Suarez has not featured in any of Barcelona's friendlies so far under Koeman, and according to ESPN, he doesn't understand Barcelona's stance of not letting him go to a club of his choice right now.

ESPN are also reporting that Suarez turned down an offer from new MLS franchise Inter Miami CF, that would have made him the highest-paid player in the history of the MLS.