Cristiano Ronaldo instructs agents over his Juventus future – Reports

Cristiano Ronaldo has reportedly instructed his agents to find him a new club, maybe even as early as the end of the season.

Ronaldo is in his third season at Juventus now, and is in danger of finishing another season without winning the UEFA Champions League.

After being eliminated by Ajax and Lyon respectively in the last two seasons, Juventus now have a tie to save when Porto come to Turin in three weeks.

Mehdi Taremi and Moussa Marega scored for the Portuguese side to put them in command of the round-of-16 tie against the Old Lady.

However, Federico Chiesa scored an important away goal, which leaves Juventus needing to win 1-0 in the second leg, if they are to qualify for the quarterfinals.

However, with Juventus being in indifferent form throughout the season, Cristiano Ronaldo has faced criticism from certain sections, for not being able to turn a few results on his own.

Now, Calciomercato is reporting that the criticism is getting to Cristiano Ronaldo, and that he could be willing to leave at the end of the season.

Cristiano Ronaldo has just a year left in his contract with Juventus, and now the report says that the Portuguese star has instructed his agents to find him a new team.

Cristiano Ronaldo miffed at criticism received this season

Cristiano Ronaldo's future is said to be uncertain

Despite Juventus not having the best of seasons, Ronaldo is still the joint top-scorer in Serie A.

Romelu Lukaku and Cristiano Ronaldo both have 16 goals so far, which shows how effective Cristiano Ronaldo has been.

Despite the goals that Ronaldo has scored so far, Juventus continue to struggle in Serie A, with the Old Lady currently sitting in fifth place.

They have a couple of games in hand, and are a point behind Lazio in fourth place. They are also eight points behind league leaders Inter Milan, who have played more than the Bianconeri.

Juventus would still not like to lose Cristiano Ronaldo at the end of this season.

They are struggling even with his goals, so it is impossible to imagine that Juventus would take the risk of losing their highest-profile player at the club.

Given that, it can be said that despite it being unlikely, the prospect of keeping Cristiano Ronaldo even against his wishes, could prove to be a plus for Juventus.