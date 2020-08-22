Chelsea head coach Frank Lampard has reportedly been frustrated by the club's inability to swiftly complete the deal to bring German youngster Kai Havertz to Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea's chief negotiator Marina Granovskaia has been involved in negotiations with Bayer Leverkusen in the hope of finding a fair price for Havertz, who is touted as one of Germany's most exciting young talents in years.

Initally, Chelsea had respected Bayer Leverkusen's wish for their UEFA Europa League campaign to conclude before they arrived at a conclusion in negotiations for Havertz.

Chelsea updates. 🔵 #CFC

- Ben Chilwell deal to be completed on next days. He’s always been the main target as LB. Last details then here-we-go soon.

- Thiago Silva talks on (final answer on next week).

- Havertz: Chelsea are negotiating with Bayer and now’re preparing a new bid. — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 21, 2020

Leverkusen are reported to want £90m for their most prized asset in years, with Chelsea still some £20m shy of the German club’s valuation, according to ESPN.

Lampard had reportedly wanted the gifted playmaker to start pre-season training with his new team-mates as soon as possible. The Premier League season begins on September 12, with Chelsea playing their first game against Brighton on the 14th.

With other new signings Timo Werner and Hakim Ziyech already having trained with the club for almost a month now, Lampard had wanted Havertz to join them. However, any further delay to that deal could see Havertz ruled out of Chelsea's first Premier League fixture of the new season.

Chelsea to add to firepower with Havertz?

Kai Havertz's is Chelsea's top target this summer

Alongside completing the signing of Havertz, Lampard is also said to be keen to strengthen the rearguard. Chelsea conceded 54 Premier League goals last season.

Thiago Silva has reportedly been offered to Chelsea, while West Ham’s Declan Rice remains a big target. Premier League defenders Lewis Dunk and James Tarkowski are also said to be on the Chelsea shortlist.

The Blues are also reportedly set to complete the signing of Leicester City left-back Ben Chilwell, after having found a breakthrough in negotiations with their fellow Premier League club.

Chelsea are close to completing a deal for Leicester and England left-back Ben Chilwell, reports @David_Ornstein pic.twitter.com/gUnhkDyw5B — B/R Football (@brfootball) August 21, 2020

Marcos Alonso and Emerson Palmieri have both been inconsistent for Chelsea, so the signing of Chilwell is sure to be a massive boost for Lampard in filling a priority position.

The Blues are still said to be in the market for a centre-back and a goalkeeper, as the defence requires complete surgery. Kepa Arrizabalaga is up for sale, while the likes of Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen don't really inspire too much confidence.

Having said that, the addition of Havertz to the likes of Werner and Ziyech will be a huge boost for Chelsea.

