Report: Juventus, Barcelona, Manchester United in race to sign Ajax midfielder Ryan Gravenberch

Italian champions Juventus have joined Barcelona and Manchester United in a bid to sign Ajax's rising young midfield star Ryan Gravenberch.

According to Tuttosport, the Old Lady have now joined the race, as well, to sign the youngster, who got his first call-up the Senior Netherlands National Team last week.

Manchester United and Barcelona were said to have registered their interest for the midfielder a lot earlier as well, according to the report.

The report from Tuttosport also says that Juventus are hoping that their relationship with Ajax, which was built during their pursuit of Matthijs de Ligt, would help them achieve Gravenberch's signing.

It is being reported that Juventus are in constant touch with Gravenberch's representatives, and are monitoring his progress.

The youngster made his UEFA Champions League debut earlier this season, in a game which Ajax lost 1-0 to Liverpool, but he caught the eye, as he has in many other games this season.

Gravenberch has delivered eye-catching performances for Ajax so far this season

The Tuttosport report also states that Juventus believe that their positive relationship with Mino Raiolo, Gravenberch's agent, could be a big positive for them when negotiations do begin with Ajax. .’

In contrast, Manchester United have not really gotten along well enough with Raiola in recent years. Raiola, who represents Manchester United star Paul Pogba, has angered the Red Devils hierarchy.

Raiola has been outspoken about Pogba's situation at Manchester United, which has not been the happiest marriage in recent years.

Incidentally, Gravenberch is thought to be a midfielder who could replace Pogba at Manchester United. The Dutchman is built in a similar stature to Pogba, and has produced displays so far for Ajax, reminiscent of a young Pogba.

For Barcelona, Ronald Koeman's interest in his countryman is rather obvious. Gravenberch would add youth to a Barcelona midfield that really needs shaking up soon.

Miralem Pjanic and Sergio Busquets aren't getting any younger, while Sergi Roberto has not yet been able to nail down a spot in midfield.

Frenkie de Jong is thought to be the base around which Koeman wants to build his midfield at Barcelona, so Gravenberch could be an excellent addition to their side to complement De Jong.

As with most young players at Ajax, Gravenberch would only be up for sale on the Dutch club's terms, so it will be interesting to see which way the tug of way goes.