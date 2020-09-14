Report: Manchester United could miss out on Sergio Reguilon; Red Devils could move on to Plan B

Manchester United are reportedly set to miss out on the signing of left-back Sergio Reguilon, with reports in Spain claiming that the Real Madrid man is intent on staying in his home country.

Recent reports have indicated that Manchester United have been in talks with Real Madrid in a bid to potentially seal a transfer for Reguilon. Real Madrid are said to want in the region of €30m for Reguilon, who was very impressive last season, which he spent on loan at Sevilla. Reguilon was a part of the Sevilla side that beat Manchester United 2-1 in the semifinal of the UEFA Europa League.

However, AS has now claimed that the newly-capped Spanish international is not comfortable with the idea of leaving Real Madrid, and that he would rather go out to Sevilla for another season on loan.

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is said to be an admirer of Reguilon, and is said to be persuading the club to make an offer. It is telling that Solskjaer wants Reguilon inspite of already having both Luke Shaw and Brandon Williams to play in that same position. .

AS have claimed that Reguilon, a boyhood Real Madrid fan, is still harbouring hopes of playing for the Real Madrid first team regularly. They say that the player feels a move to the Premier League right now would signal the end of his hopes of making the cut at Real Madrid, where Marcelo and Ferland Mendy already occupy the two available slots in the squad for the left-back position.

Manchester United could sign Porto's Alex Telles

Alex Telles could leave Porto this summer

However, according to A Bola in Portugal, United already have an alternative lined up in FC Porto's Brazilian left-back Alex Telles.

Last week, news emerged that Telles's agent was in England, trying to wrap up a move for his client, but it turned out to be a false alarm.

After spending four years at Porto, Telles has already become a much sought-after player, with the biggest clubs in the continent looking to sign him.

It is being reported that Porto will not part with the Brazilian unless they receive a bid in the region of €30m.

But with the window running to a close in three weeks, and Telles in the last year of his contract, Porto might have to sell him for a bit cheaper, or risk losinghim on a free transfer next summer.