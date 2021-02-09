Report: RB Leipzig defender Ibrahima Konate emerges as Manchester United target

Manchester United are said to be seriously considering RB Leipzig center-back Ibrahima Konate as a prime target for the summer transfer window.

According to The Independent, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has identified the heart of his team's defense as a position to improve, as he looks to take the Red Devils on consistent pushes towards the Premier League title.

According to the report in The Independent, Dayot Upamecano - Konate's countryman and team-mate at RB Leipzig - was initially seen as the best signing Manchester United could make for that position.

However, Bayern Munich are said to be in pole position to sign Upamecano, which has forced other interested clubs to look elsewhere. Recently, Upamecano's agent had also mentioned that talks with Bayern had progressed satisfactorily so far.

Konate has had a good season so far for Leipzig, who knocked Manchester United out of the UEFA Champions League in December.

At 21 years old, Konate has already been given 11 caps by France manager Didier Deschamps. He is said to be the latest in a line of Leipzig players who could bring in a hefty transfer fee for the German club.

Manchester United face competition in Ibrahima Konate chase

Ibrahima Konate could be set to move to England in the summer.

The report from The Independent also states that Manchester United are unlikely to have it easy if they are to sign Konate. The Frenchman is already said to be generating interest from clubs around Europe, and especially in England.

Advertisement

Both Liverpool and Chelsea are said to be 'seriously looking' at Konate at the moment, with a view to a transfer deal in the summer.

Liverpool already have an £18m optional clause to make Ozan Kabak's loan deal permanent in the summer. However, with uncertainties over the fitness of Joel Matip and the rehabilitation of Joe Gomez, the Reds could well be in for another center-back.

Virgil van Dijk and Gomez are both set to return only for pre-season in July, but there could be valid concerns over how they react to long-term injuries.

Chelsea are already said to have agreed a deal with Jerome Boateng for a free transfer in the summer. However, Konate would give them a long-term option to go alongside the experience provided by Thiago Silva at the moment.

Konate is said to have a release clause of around €45m.