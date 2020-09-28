Reports: 10 Manchester United transfers which could happen in the last week of the window 

Manchester United are set to have a busy last week of the transfer window, according to a report by the Manchester Evening News. The report suggests that as many as ten deals could happen before the official closing of the window on October 5th, 2020.

The reported incoming deals possible are for Jadon Sancho from Borussia Dortmund and Alex Telles from Porto. However, there might be considerable movement in an attempt to trim the squad. Manchester United are also in the market for a central defender and striker, but those two positions are not considered a priority.

Borussia Dortmund made it clear from day one that they will not sell Jadon Sancho for less than €120m, so it's hard to believe they will accept the lower offer Man Utd are reportedly about to make.



Signing a defender has to be a better option for United now #MUFC pic.twitter.com/PuGOWnrDGU — Kevin Palmer (@RealKevinPalmer) September 28, 2020

Defenders Chris Smalling and Marcos Rojo are both training alone since returning to Manchester from their respective loan spells. Manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer hinted in a press conference recently that the duo wants to leave the club and have been asked to train alone till a move materialises. He said:

In different ways they can get their fitness and sharpness but, of course, the first major contribution is for them to give 100% and want to be a part of the team themselves. They have got to want to be a part of this team going forward, be a part of this culture. If they don't they will have to train by themselves.

There has been speculation regarding the future of Sergio Romero, with the return of Dean Henderson from Sheffield United. The Argentine is likely to leave, with just one year left on his contract at Old Trafford.

Midfielder Andreas Periera is yet to feature in the new season, and has attracted interest from Lazio and could move on loan. The Brazilian has fallen behind the likes of Bruno Fernandes and Donny van de Beek in the playmaker position.

👀 Andreas Pereira garnered the lowest WhoScored rating (6.55) of all Manchester United players in the Premier League last season (10+ starts)



🗞️ The 24-year-old is on verge of joining Lazio (@DiMarzio) pic.twitter.com/7fg9vJHjk0 — WhoScored.com (@WhoScored) September 28, 2020

Manchester United are also looking to sell Diogo Dalot and Phil Jones, with both players lingering in the periphery of the first team. Manchester U-23s stalwarts Ethan Laird and Di'Shon Bernard, both made their debuts last season for the first team and are likely to move on loan to gain more first-team experience.