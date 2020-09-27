Reports: Lazio interested in signing Manchester United star Andreas Pereira

Italian club Lazio are in talks with Manchester United for the signature of Andreas Pereira, according to reputed journalist Fabrizio Romano.

Pereira is regarded as an important squad player for Manchester United but has not been able to play consistent football at the club. He is yet to make an appearance for the first team this season.

Manchester United making room for Jadon Sancho?

Pereira could be one name in a long line of departures from Manchester United, with the Red Devils still maintaining an interest in Borussia Dortmund winger Jadon Sancho.

Lazio have opened talks with Manchester United to sign Andreas Pereira. He’s considered as an ‘option’, negotiations with #MUFC have just started. 🔴 @SkySport #transfers — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) September 27, 2020

The midfielder made 25 appearances in the league last season for the Old Trafford outfit, managing one goal and three assists. The arrival of Bruno Fernandes in January as well as the return of Paul Pogba after various injury issues have resulted in Pereira failing to get meaningful minutes in the second half of the season.

The Brazilian international has further slipped down the pecking order after the arrival of Dutch star Donny van de Beek from Ajax, and Lazio could offer him a way out of Manchester United.

The arrival of Donny van de Beek has pushed Pereira down the pecking order

The Italian side finished fourth last season in Serie A and have been on the lookout for an attacking midfielder to provide competition for Luis Alberto. After failing to complete a deal for David Silva, they have seemingly turned to Pereira, who is capable of playing in multiple midfield positions.

Apart from Pereira, Manchester United are also willing to let go of centre-back Chris Smalling, with Roma in talks to secure his signature. The futures of right-back Diogo Dalot as well as midfielders Juan Mata and Jesse Lingard are all in the air.

As far as incomings are concerned, Sancho remains the primary target for the club. After failing to agree terms with Real Madrid for left-back Sergio Reguilon, it has been reported that Manchester United are now in contact with Porto for Brazilian left-back Alex Telles.

...and Man United want to sign left back on next days, yes. Alex Telles one of the three names on top of the list [one was Reguilon, out because of the clause and joining #THFC ❌].#MUFC are now negotiating with Telles [as per @mohamedbouhafsi]. No agreement yet with Porto. 🔴 https://t.co/pbaWbb0D0e — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) September 18, 2020

With only a few days left to go in the transfer window, it is going to be a frantic finish as the Premier League giants try their best to complete deals, having already fallen behind in the league table after an opening day loss to Crystal Palace.

