AC Milan have reportedly joined Juventus in the race to sign Federico Chiesa from Fiorentina this summer.

According to Gazzetta dello Sport (via SempreMilan), the Rossoneri plan to make space in their budget for the Italy international, although any potential move is dependent upon them securing qualification for the Europa League group stage.

Milan will face Portuguese side Rio Ave in the playoff stage of the Europa League, and a victory could see them launch a full assault on signing Federico Chiesa.

Juventus are said to be in the driving seat to sign the Fiorentina forward. But the Viola have pegged a €70m valuation on him, although they could be willing to listen to offers of €60m.

There is also speculation that they could go lower if a serious bid is launched and could be open to considering a loan offer with an obligation to buy for €40m.

Federico Chiesa has emerged as one of the hottest prospects in Serie A since making his debut for his boyhood club in 2016. He has since made 152 appearances in all competitions for Fiorentina, scoring 34 goals.

Chiesa's form has seen him become an established international, as well as attract attention from top clubs around the continent, including Manchester United. But it appears that it would be a drawn-out battle between two of the top clubs in Serie A.

Writing your name:

- on the contract 🖋️

- on the scoresheet 🔜⚽ (this time playing for us)



Welcome, Jens Petter Hauge! 🇳🇴 #ReadyToUnleash #SempreMilan pic.twitter.com/AHpBQ4vPxi — AC Milan (@acmilan) October 1, 2020

Federico Chiesa to add extra firepower to resurgent AC Milan

Federico Chiesa has sparkled for Fiorentina.

AC Milan have shown marked signs of improvements throughout the year. While the arrival of Zlatan Ibrahimovic may have played a key role in their resurgence, other players like Ante Rebic, Rafael Leao, and Hakan Calhanoglu have all played starring roles.

The addition of Federico Chiesa will significantly strengthen Stefano Pioli's side, and his direct style of play, ability to shoot from distance, coupled with his excellent technique will complement the abilities of the attackers currently present at the San Siro.

His importance to the Fiorentina cause is beyond doubt, and it is understandable that the club are unwilling to let their prized asset leave on the cheap.

PRESS CONFERENCE | 🎙️



Coach Giuseppe Iachini will hold his pre #FiorentinaSampdoria press conference at 14:00CET 🧢#ForzaViola 💜 #Fiorentina pic.twitter.com/wPUhko6g42 — ACF Fiorentina English 🧢 (@ACFFiorentinaEN) October 1, 2020

It is yet to be seen if AC Milan will launch a serious bid for Federico Chiesa. But if they do, fans of the club would fancy their chances of mounting a genuine challenge for the Serie A title this season.