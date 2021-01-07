Reports: AC Milan set to battle Juventus for Chelsea striker Olivier Giroud

According to Sky Sports, AC Milan are interested in Chelsea striker Olivier Giroud and have joined Juventus in the race for the Frenchman.

The former Arsenal striker struggled to cement a regular role in Frank Lampard's plans last season. He was ultimately linked with a January move away from Stamford Bridge, drawing interest from several Italian sides, including Lazio and Juventus.

The World Cup winner would eventually commit his short-term future to the Blues by putting pen to paper on a one-year contract extension, after performing sensationally in the second half of the season.

Olivier Giroud finished 2020 with the best mins-per-goal record in the Premier League, with 106 minutes per goal.



He’s ahead of Aguero, Salah, Fernandes and Bamford. pic.twitter.com/MgcTi2ik1D — LDN (@LDNFootbalI) January 1, 2021

Chelsea, however, opted to bolster their attacking ranks in the summer and completed the signing of a number of attackers, including the German duo of Kai Havertz and Timo Werner.

This fresh attacking injection has seen Olivier Giroud crash down the pecking order at the club, as the Chelsea manager favours Timo Werner and Tammy Abraham ahead of the France international.

After inspiring the Blues to a Champions League finish with eight goals in his last eight games of the season, Olivier Giroud has managed only one start under his belt in 16 games.

With the summer’s Euros fast approaching, the target man could bring his three-year stay at Chelsea to an end in search of more game-time and a place in the French national team.

Juventus are interested in signing Olivier Giroud this month.



(via Sky Sports) pic.twitter.com/khS6nNUzSg — Transferchanger (@TransferChanger) January 5, 2021

Sky Sports report that AC Milan are now looking at a possible move for Olivier Giroud and have joined the pursuit for his signature.

The Serie A leaders are believed to be in search of a new center forward as star striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic turns 40 soon.

While Juventus are linked with Fernando Llorente and Napoli man Arkadiusz Milik, they have not ruled out a move for the Chelsea striker.

Juventus manager Andrea Pirlo fueled speculations of a move for the 34-year-old last weekend during Juventus’ 4-1 victory over Udinese.

Speaking to DAZN, Pirlo said (per Goal):

"He'd [Giroud] be handy. The window opens tomorrow [Monday], we already discussed with the club what we want to do and if there are any opportunities. Maybe a striker that can rotate with our strikers."

Olivier Giroud finished as Chelsea’s highest goalscorer in 2020 with 18 goals in 34 appearances across all competitions.