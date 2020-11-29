Reports: Agent rubbishes rumors suggesting Philippe Coutinho move from Barcelona to Juventus

Barcelona star Philippe Coutinho’s agent has brushed aside rumors that his client has been offered to Juventus for a transfer in the January transfer window.

It was reported by Calciomercato that Barcelona would be willing to sell Philippe Coutinho, and they also said that Juventus was a potential suitor for the Brazilian.

In the summer, Juventus signed Arthur from Barcelona, in a swap deal that involved Miralem Pjanic going the other way.

But Mundo Deportivo have reported that those rumors were unfounded, after a chat with Phillipe Coutinho's agent Kia Joorabchian.

The super agent was quick to deny rumors of Philippe Coutinho moving away from Barcelona, saying that the 28-year-old was happy at Camp Nou at the moment.

“I have not heard anything and we have no plans to move from Barça, and yes Coutinho can contribute to a successful season,” Joorabchian said.

Juventus move for Philippe Coutinho rubbished

Philippe Coutinho

The report from CalcioMercato also claimed that Barcelona will try and sell both the Brazilian and Antoine Griezmann when the next opportunity arises, be it in January or in the summer transfer window.

Advertisement

They claim that Griezmann is generating interest from Inter Milan, where he could be a potential replacement for Lautaro Martinez, who the Nerazzuri could be resigned to losing.

In Cristiano Ronaldo's absence, Juventus have not been able to easily find goals this season, with Alvaro Morata being the only real outlet they have.

In such a scenario, the creativity and flair that Coutinho brings, coupled with his ability to take shots from long distances, could be a gamechanger for Andrea Pirlo's side.

Coutinho spent last season on loan with Bayern Munich, where he was a part of the German giants' treble-winning squad. Coutinho also scored twice for Bayern Munich in their 8-2 thrashing of Barcelona in the quarterfinal of the UEFA Champions League.

This season, Coutinho has been a regular for Ronald Koeman's side, but has missed the last few games due to injury concerns.

He needs to find form quickly for Barcelona's sake, as the Blaugrana currently find themselves 14th in La Liga, 13 points off leaders Real Sociedad, albeit having played two games less than them.

Barcelona's next outing comes in the UEFA Champions League, when they travel to Hungary to take on Ferencvaros at the Groupama Arena in Budapest.