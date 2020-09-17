According to Mohamed Bouhafsi of RMC Sport, Arsenal have agreed a deal for Dijon goalkeeper Runar Alex Runarsson. The Gunners have been in the market for a replacement for Emiliano Martinez, who left the club earlier this summer to join Aston Villa in a deal worth £20 million.

Arsenal have moved quickly to sign the Icelandic goalkeeper, who is expected to sign a five-year deal at the Emirates Stadium in the coming weeks. The 25-year-old is expected to cost the Gunners €2 million and is set to undergo the first part of his Arsenal medical as early as today.

#Arsenal have struck a €2m deal with Dijon to sign goalkeeper Rúnar Alex #Rúnarsson, who will sign a 5-year contract with the Gunners. Medical will be done in two stages, 1st part begins in Dijon today, then more examinations in Paris. — Mohamed Bouhafsi (@mohamedbouhafsi) September 17, 2020

Mikel Arteta was reportedly interested in signing Brentford goalkeeper David Raya, but the Bees stood their ground and refused to part with the Spaniard. Arsenal then moved on to Runarsson and swiftly completed a deal for the goalkeeper, who looks set to be Bernd Leno's understudy for the forthcoming season.

Arsenal preparing to fine-tune their squad

Runar Alex Runarsson is set to join Arsenal imminently

The Gunners are analysing the transfer market and could make a couple of big moves in the coming weeks. Houssem Aouar and Thomas Partey have been linked with moves to Arsenal this summer, with Arteta looking to add more quality to his central midfield options.

Gabriel Magalhaes and Willian have already signed for the club this summer, while Pablo Mari and Cedric Soares also made their loan moves permanent. William Saliba's arrival also came as a timely boost for the Gunners, but Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang's contract extension was the best news of the summer for Arteta and co.

Arsenal will soon make an offer of over £36m for Lyon midfielder Houssem Aouar, according to reports...👀 — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) September 17, 2020

In terms of outgoings, Arsenal could part with a handful of key players to trim their squad and raise money for potential incomings. Hector Bellerin is reportedly a target for Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain, while Wolves want Ainsley Maitland-Niles.

The likes of Lucas Torreira, Sead Kolasinac, Sokratis Papasthathopoulos also look set to be sold this summer, with the trio spending the 2019-20 season on the fringes of the Arsenal squad.

The Gunners began their Premier League season with an impressive 3-0 victory away from home against Fulham and will look to carry on the winning momentum in the coming weeks.

