According to The Telegraph, Arsenal have agreed a deal to sign Lille defender Gabriel Magalhaes this summer. The Brazilian star was also courted by the likes of Napoli and Everton, while Manchester United also expressed an interest in him earlier in the transfer window.

After weeks of immense speculation, Gabriel has reportedly chosen Arsenal as his next destination and is expected to join the club in the coming days. The Gunners have agreed a £22.6 million fee with Lille, with the Brazilian set to sign a five-year deal with the Premier League side.

"Gabriel had offers from a number of other clubs, including Napoli and Everton, but Arsenal appear to have won the race." @JBurtTelegraph https://t.co/L5BCeBsYmT — Telegraph Football (@TeleFootball) August 19, 2020

Napoli could sell Kalidou Koulibaly to Manchester City this summer and identified Gabriel as his replacement, as they rivalled Arsenal for his signature.

However, the Lille defender opted to seal a move to the Emirates Stadium instead, where he could play alongside compatriot David Luiz.

Arsenal aim to overhaul their backline this summer

Gabriel Magalhaes featured against Chelsea in the Champions League this season

After signing the likes of Pablo Mari and Cedric Soares permanently, Arsenal are set to announce the capture of Gabriel in the coming days. With William Saliba officially returning from his loan spell at Saint-Etienne, the Gunners are spoilt for choice at the back and have as many as seven central defenders.

The likes of Sokratis Papastathopoulos and Rob Holding could leave the club this summer, while Calum Chambers is also attracting interest from Fulham. Mikel Arteta is aiming to oversee an important summer and could let go of a handful of players to fund potential incomings.

Arsenal are interested in signing Atletico Madrid midfielder Thomas Partey this summer, as they look to add more quality to their midfield. The Gunners have so far been frustrated in their efforts to sign the Ghanaian star, with Atleti standing firm on their valuation of the player.

The same L’Équipe reporter who claimed last week that Lyon swiftly rejected a Mattéo Guendouzi + cash offer from Arsenal for Houssem Aouar now claims that OL didn’t respond to the offer. Full story to follow. — Get French Football News (@GFFN) August 20, 2020

Lyon's Houssem Aouar has also been mentioned as a target, with the Ligue 1 expected to sell a handful of star players this summer. The addition is Gabriel is set to bolster Arsenal's rearguard and the 22-year-old is one of the most highly-rated players in his position.

