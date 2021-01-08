Reports - Arsenal and Barcelona keeping close tabs on Juventus midfielder Adrien Rabiot

According to TransferMarketweb, Arsenal and Barcelona are monitoring Adrien Rabiot's situation at Juventus with a view of signing him this January.

Rabiot moved to the Allianz Stadium from PSG on a free transfer in 2019, after refusing to extend his contract with the Ligue 1 champions. Barcelona were keen on adding the 26-year-old to their ranks that summer, but the Frenchman opted for a move to the Serie A.

However, since his move to the Bianconeri, Rabiot has struggled to adapt to life in Italy and has failed to nail down a regular spot at Juventus.

Not a bad way to score your first goal for Juventus! 💥🤯



Rabiot goes 𝘾𝙊𝘼𝙎𝙏-𝙏𝙊-𝘾𝙊𝘼𝙎𝙏 at San Siro ↔️⚽️#MilanJuve #ForzaJuve pic.twitter.com/9ftqAjJjET — JuventusFC (@juventusfcen) January 5, 2021

Andrea Pirlo's appointment appeared to have favoured the 25-year-old, who has made nine starts in 12 league appearances this season.

Despite this resurgence, it is reported that Rabiot could be deemed surplus to requirements as Weston McKennie is proving to be a force in Juventus' midfield.

Multiple Premier League clubs are interested in Juventus man Adrien Rabiot

AC Milan v Juventus - Serie A

Arsenal and Barcelona have been keeping tabs on Rabiot's situation, as they seek to add the box-to-box midfielder to their ranks.

Barcelona have been in the market for a midfielder since the appointment of Ronald Koeman. The Catalan giants were poised to snap up Liverpool's Georginio Wijnaldum in the summer, but the deal failed to materialize.

Should Liverpool keep hold of Wijnaldum by extending his contract, a move for Adrien Rabiot would make sense for Barcelona.

While Ronald Koeman's side have a long-standing interest in Rabiot, Arsenal’s interest has raised a number of eyebrows as they desperately need a creative midfielder.

😱 After failing to get a move to Barcelona in January, Adrien Rabiot has sacked his agent in a bid to get a future move



His agent was his own MOTHER!



Brutal. pic.twitter.com/aRyGm5hj0d — Now Football (@Now_FootbaIl) February 21, 2019

Juventus manager Andrea Pirlo has continued his clear out at the club, with suggestions that Sami Khedira and Federico Bernardeschi could quit the Serie A champions. It is reported that Rabiot would also be allowed to leave if a good offer is tabled for his services.

Apart from Arsenal and Barcelona, Leicester City and Everton also rumored to be interested in the France international, who is valued at around €25 million.

Rabiot might not be the flashiest midfielder in Europe but is rated because of his raw energy and midfield awareness. He started his career at the Paris Saint-Germain Academy and has gone to represent the France national team on 10 different occasions.