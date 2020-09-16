According to David Ornstein of The Athletic, Arsenal could agree to sign Brentford goalkeeper David Raya and send him back on loan to the Bees for the 2020-21 season to get the deal over the line. The Gunners are in the market for a replacement for Emiliano Martinez, who left the North London club to join Aston Villa in a deal worth £20 million.

Mikel Arteta is reportedly a massive fan of Raya and is eager to bring him to the Emirates Stadium this summer. However, Brentford are reportedly unwilling to part with their star man, who they believe could play a pivotal role in their push for promotion to the Premier League.

.@David_Ornstein: “We know Arsenal greatly admire David Raya from Brenford. One suggestion we’ve had is that Arsenal might buy Raya, who would be expensive for a second choice goalkeeper & then loan back to Brentford to ease that situation.” [Ask Ornstein] https://t.co/41llYEPlWz — afcstuff (@afcstuff) September 16, 2020

Raya was one of the best goalkeepers in the Championship last season and impressed with a series of eye-catching displays, as Brentford narrowly missed out on a spot in the top-flight in the playoff final. Arsenal face a race against time to sign a replacement for Martinez, and it remains to be seen if they continue to pursue Raya.

Arsenal to sign a backup goalkeeper in the coming weeks

Brentford keeper David Raya is Arsenal's top target this summer

Icelandic goalkeeper Runar Alex Runarsson has also been linked with the club, with rumours suggesting that Arsenal are close to agreeing a deal with French club Dijon for his signature. The Gunners are expected to sign a goalkeeper in the coming days, but it is unclear as to who they will snap up, with the transfer window set to close on the 6th of October.

Arsenal have already added Gabriel Magalhaes and Willian to their squad this summer, while defenders Pablo Mari and Cedric Soares have made their loan moves permanent. William Saliba is also back from his loan spell at Saint-Etienne, with the Gunners attempting to work out a similar deal to sign Raya this time around.

Juninho (Lyon sporting director) on Aouar & Dembele: "For the moment, there are no offers." [OL TV via @GFFN] #afc — afcstuff (@afcstuff) September 16, 2020

Arteta is still looking to add to his squad and is reportedly planning moves for Lyon's Houssem Aouar and Atletico Madrid midfielder Thomas Partey. The Gunners are looking to add more quality to their midfielder and could make a move for the pair in the coming weeks.

