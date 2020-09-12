Reports: Arsenal make bid for Odsonne Edouard amidst Alexandre Lacazette exit talk

According to the Sunday Times, Arsenal have submitted a £22.5 million bid to Celtic for Odsonne Edouard. Edouard has had a huge impact at Celtic since he joined from Paris Saint-Germain in 2018, scoring 27 goals and adding 19 assists last season. He has also scored 13 times in just eight appearances for the French Under-21 team.

Arsenal's current first-choice striker, Alexandre Lacazette has put his Arsenal future in doubt this summer. Lacazette has been the subject of interest from Juventus and Atletico Madrid.

Arsenal are reportedly willing to listen to offers for the Frenchman and have set an asking price of £37 million. Lacazette moved to the Emirates from Lyon in 2017, in a deal worth £47 million.

Lacazette has not been able to emulate the form that made him one of the most lethal strikers in Europe at Lyon. He has scored 37 goals in 97 Premier League appearances for Arsenal and has had a very hot and cold career so far at the Emirates.

However, he has struck a close friendship and partnership with Arsenal hitman Pierrer Emerick Aubameyang. Arsenal will be wary off breaking the two strikers apart, even with the arrival of Odsonne Edouard.

Arsenal looking to replace Alexandre Lacazette with Odsonne Edouard

CEdouard is coming off an incredible season with Celtic

Lacazette, at 29, is still a valuable asset for Arsenal and would command a sizeable transfer fee. Arsenal have been desperately short of funds this summer, having to resort to free transfers and loan deals. The sale of Lacazette will raise the funds needed to sign Odsonne Edouard, or even Thomas Partey and Houssem Aouar.

Lacazette is still a top quality striker, but Odsonne Edouard is younger and clearly knows where the goal is. Arsenal may see Odsonne Edouard as a signing for the future. At six-foot-two inches, Edouard is a physical specimen. His speed, strength and eye for goal will be the type of attributes that can help him make a positive impact.

Arsenal have reportedly submitted a verbal offer of £20 million with £2.5 million in add-ons, with the money to be paid in instalments over 4 years. It would be a deal similar to the one they struck for left-back Kieran Tierney.

Celtic may be forced to sell Odsonne Edouard to balance the books after the negative financial impact cause by the coronavirus pandemic. However, it remains to be seen whether Celtic will accept Arsenal's offer. Celtic will put up a fight to hold onto their star man, or at the very least, try to get maximum value out of the sale.