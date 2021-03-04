Create
Reports: Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta identifies Hector Bellerin replacement

Tariq Lamptey in Brighton & Hove Albion
Tariq Lamptey in Brighton & Hove Albion's Premier League clash against West Bromwich Albion
Hector Bellerin has been linked with a move away from Arsenal for several years now. He's been heavily linked to Barcelona - the club he represented as a youth player before moving to the Emirates in 2011.

Cedric Soares has admirably deputized for the Spaniard this season, sometimes slotting into the left-back role as well. However, as per football.London manager Mikel Arteta is already on the lookout for a long-term replacement for Bellerin in the right-back role.

Brighton defender Tariq Lamptey has emerged as one of the top targets.

Lamptey became one of the more sought-after young English defenders after his breakthrough with the Brighton team this season, for whom he occupies the wing-back role.

The 20-year-old actually made his Premier League debut against Arsenal for Chelsea before completing a transfer to Brighton last winter. Lamptey has already made 19 appearances for Brighton this season, before suffering an injury setback.

The young Englishman is seen as a top target to replace Bellerin at the Emirates, who is out of contract at the end of next season. However, Arsenal might have to break the bank significantly to bring in a 'homegrown' defender.

Chelsea set to profit from Arsenal's potential deal for Tariq Lamptey

Tariq Lamptry playing in an FA Youth Cup tie for Chelsea in 2018
Tariq Lamptry playing in an FA Youth Cup tie for Chelsea in 2018

Chelsea failed to add a buyback clause to Tariq Lamptey's contract despite playing a key role in his development and handing him his Premier League debut. The 20-year-old made the switch to Brighton in a 3 million pound deal in January 2020 and has been a regular for Graham Potter's side ever since.

Advertisement

Having shone for the Seagulls this season, Lamptey has been linked with a high-profile transfer in the summer, with both Arsenal and Everton showing significant interest in the right-back.

However, as per Football365, any potential deal for the Englishman would lead to a profit for Chelsea as they may not have included a buyback close, but included a significant sell-on clause in their deal with Brighton.

Lamptey's form for the Seagulls has already earned him his first cap with the England Under-21 side. With recent rumors of Lamptey being on the edge of making his England debut, the young defender could set back Arsenal by millions, inclusive of the the amount they would be paying Chelsea as part of the deal.

Published 04 Mar 2021, 23:41 IST
Premier League 2020-21 Arsenal Brighton & Hove Albion Football Hector Bellerin Cédric Soares EPL Transfer News & Rumors Arsenal Transfer News Chelsea Transfer News
