Reports: Arsenal set to battle Barcelona for Manchester City defender Eric Garcia

According to Spanish news outlet Mundo Deportivo, Arsenal are looking to rival Barcelona to Manchester City defender Eric Garcia, who is set to leave the Etihad Stadium at the end of the season.

With his contract expiring in the next six months, the 21-year-old has been on the radar of Spanish giants Barcelona, who have been keen on his signature for a while now.

At the start of the season, Garcia turned down a new deal with Manchester City as he looks to move away from the Citizens, with suggestions that he favors a return to the Catalan side, where he started his career.

However, Mundo Deportivo have now reported that Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta could line up a move for the youngster, as he is keen to add him to his ranks.

Guardiola admitted over the weekend that Garcia's time at the Etihad Stadium was over, but he remained unsure when a move will be completed.

Guardiola admitted over the weekend that Garcia's time at the Etihad Stadium was over, but he remained unsure when a move will be completed.

“I’m pretty sure he's going to leave, yeah,” said the Manchester City boss.

“If it happens in this window [or in the summer], it will depend on the clubs [Manchester City and Barcelona or Arsenal].”

While Barcelona appeared to be Garcia’s concluded destination in the summer, several clubs now look set to battle the Catalans for the 21-year-old’s signature, including Paris Saint-Germain and Arsenal.

Shkodran Mustafi will be out of contract at the Emirates Stadium in the summer of 2021 and he is unlikely to earn a new deal, meaning Arteta will need to bolster his defensive unit.

Considering Arteta oversaw Garcia’s development during his years as Pep Guardiola's assistant at Manchester City, it’s only fitting that he is now interested in the out-of-contract youngster.

Garcia joined Manchester City from hometown club Barcelona as a 17-year-old and made his senior debut in 2018 after rising through the ranks from the club's academy. The Spaniard has made 16 appearances for the Citizens in the Premier League, starting in 10 of those games under Guardiola.