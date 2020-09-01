According to Football London, Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta is looking to add more quality to his optionin midfield with the purchase of Houssem Aouar. The Spaniard has already made additions to the squad this summer by signing Willian and Gabriel Magalhaes in the past few weeks.

The France U-21 international has been a massive contributor to the success of Olympique Lyonnais this season, with the French outfit reaching the semi-finals of the Champions League by beating Juventus and Manchester City.

Aouar would bring added quality to an Arsenal midfield that has lacked depth and quality for years since the departures of Cesc Fabregas, Samir Nasri, and Aaron Ramsey.

Houssem Aouar to add much-needed depth to thin Arsenal midfield

Manchester United midfielder Fred stealing the ball off Mesut Ozil

Arsenal have been silent in the transfer window until recently, when they signed Willian on a three year deal from Chelsea and Gabriel Magalhaes from Lille for a reported £27m.

The Gunners are also set to announce the capture of Real Madrid midfielder Dani Ceballos on a season-long loan deal, with the Spaniard set to return to the Emirates Stadium in the coming weeks.

Dani Ceballos to Arsenal is a ‘done deal’. Total agreement reached with Real Madrid and here we go! 🤝⚪️🔴 #AFC #RealMadrid



📲 More details: https://t.co/rTWdF09zYY — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) September 1, 2020

Arteta has identified the weaknesses in his squad and is trying to address them this summer by signing a mixture of experience, youth and potential. Aouar would fit the bill for the Gunners, given his age profile and experience in Europe's most elite competition.

Advertisement

He would also add much-needed depth to a squad that is gearing up for the 2020-21 Europa League group stages.

Any deal for Aouar would be directly affected by the future of Mesut Ozil at Arsenal. The German seems to have fallen down the pecking order, having failed to make an appearance for the club since the football restart post-COVID-19 lockdown.

The former Real Madrid star makes a reported £350,000 per week, making him unaffordable to most clubs in the world. Offloading the likes of Ozil, Mohamed Elneny and Matteo Guendouzi is a crucial hurdle Arsenal must overcome to fund any bid for Aouar.

Guendouzi has reportedly been transfer listed by Arsenal, who are willing to listen to offers worth €40 million for the dynamic French midfielder.

Arsenal's poor overall showing in the 2019-20 Premier League season has been masked by their FA Cup and Community Shield triumphs. These successes have convinced club captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang to sign a new deal with the club and convinced the board to provide Arteta with the firepower to enter the transfer market.

Also Read: 5 best Registas in world football at the moment