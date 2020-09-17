In what is a surprising turn of events, former LaLiga Santander champions Atletico Madrid emerge as shock contenders to sign Barcelona star and former Juventus target Luis Suarez.

The Uruguayan is widely expected to depart from the Nou Camp this summer, particularly since Ronald Koeman's appointment at the helm. The Dutchman hopes to reunite with his compatriot Memphis Depay at Barcelona. Additionally, Koeman is also keen to allow Antoine Griezmann to play in his prefered central role, leaving little room for Suarez in his plans — which could allow Atletico Madrid to enter the fray.

The 33-year-old striker has been heavily linked with a move to Juventus in the summer, but the Italians have reportedly dropped out of the race to sign Suarez.

Juventus not in for Barcelona's Suarez, Atletico Madrid keen on striker

Suarez featured in Barcelona's horrendous 8-2 loss against Bayern Munich

Juventus are no longer interested in signing Barcelona star Suarez after completing a deal for AS Roma striker Edin Dzeko, as per the reliable Fabrizio Romano. The football insider claimed that the Bosnian forward was always Juventus' first choice for the centre-forward role and his move to Turin has officially ended their interest in the Uruguayan.

Atletico Madrid could capitalise on the situation and try to lure the 33-year-old to the Wanda Metropolitano, as per Romano. The Italian reporter believes that although it would be a difficult operation to carry out, it is 'not impossible' for Suarez to depart from Barcelona on a free transfer.

Atlético Madrid are considering a move for Luis Suarez. It’s not an easy deal but ‘not impossible’ if he’ll leave Barça for free.

Simeone would love to have Suarez - Juventus out of the race after signing Dzeko who’s always been the main target ⚪️🔴 #Atleti #FCB @MatteMoretto https://t.co/H36WtDbL0Z — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) September 17, 2020

Dzeko's move to Juventus was sanctioned as part of a double deal that saw his former club replace him with Akradiusz Milik. The Pole, a player on Napoli's books, was rumoured to be on the brink of joining either one of Juventus or Roma for quite a while. His move to the latter will now help facilitate Dzeko's transfer to the champions.

Atletico Madrid, on the other hand, have been linked with a host of strikers including Alexander Lacazette (also a reported Juventus target), Edinson Cavani, and others. Suarez becomes the latest player to join the list of players who have been tipped for a move to the Spanish capital.

2015 - Luis Suárez has scored his first Champions League goal away from Camp Nou for the first time since September 2015 vs Roma at the Stadio Olimpico; he went 1,952 minutes and 69 shots without scoring at other venues. Hope. #UCL pic.twitter.com/hFNa29VlqQ — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) August 14, 2020

With the likes of Alvaro Morata and Diego Costa failing to consistently find the back of the net for Atletico Madrid, their search for a suitable partner for Joao Felix is still on. Suarez, should he be allowed to leave Barcelona on a free, would be an impressive addition to Diego Simeone's side.

The Argentine coach, according to Fabrizio Romano, would 'love' to have Suarez at Atletico Madrid. The Uruguayan's incredible ability to find the back of the net coupled with his aggressive approach to the game will undoubtedly suit Atletico Madrid well.

However, it is important to note that Suarez is far from his best and the ageing legend needs to be used sparingly to bring the best out of him.

