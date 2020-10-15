Reports: Barcelona have agreement in place with Eric Garcia for January transfer 

Barcelona are reported to already have agreed terms with Manchester City defender Eric Garcia, for the young Spaniard to move to the Camp Nou in the January transfer window.

Garcia was one of Barcelona's prime targets during the summer transfer window as well, but they could not reach an agreement with Manchester City over a transfer fee, which meant that the young Spaniard remained at the Etihad Stadium.

Garcia has said multiple times already that his wish is to return to Barcelona, where he started his career as a youngster. His current contract with the Cityzens runs through to the end of the 2020-21 season.

Pep Guardiola has already said that Manchester City are prepared to lose Garcia on a free transfer next summer, but it is now expected that Barcelona will make an aggressive move to sign Garcia in January.

Mundo Deportivo have reported that Barcelona have already sorted out a deal with the player, and that they believe in his quality, and what he can offer to the first team.

Barcelona confident of January agreement for Eric Garcia transfer

Manchester City defender Eric Garcia has his eyes set on a move to Barcelona

Mundo Deportivo have also reported that Barcelona believe that Manchester City's asking price would be rather small, given that Garcia now has less than a year left on his contract. But during the summer transfer window, Manchester City did not budge on their asking price.

Manchester City demanded that Barcelona pay €20m to sign Garcia - €10m up-front and €10m in achievable bonuses later. Barcelona, though only offered a package of €18m, with €10m being paid up-front.

However, Barcelona don't intend to let the transfer saga end at this point, and are already working towards convincing Manchester City to complete the deal in January.

However, Mundo Deportivo, while reporting that there is an agreement between Barcelona and Garcia, are not stating whether that is an agreement for a transfer in January or a pre-contract agreement to join on a free transfer next summer.

Barcelona recently announced record losses in their annual financial statement, so the likelihood of them paying a big fee in January for Garcia is unlikely, especially when they could just sign the defender on a free transfer next summer.

Barcelona only signed two players in the summer transfer window, with Miralem Pjanic arriving from Juventus, while Sergino Dest was signed from Ajax.