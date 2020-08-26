Reports: Barcelona boss Ronald Koeman told Lionel Messi his "privileges are over"

Barcelona superstar Lionel Messi sent shockwaves around the football world on Tuesday evening, after the Argentine sent a letter to the club saying he would like to leave in this transfer window.

According to a report in Argentinean outlet Ole as cited by Diario AS, it is said that the Dutch head coach’s words upset Messi, and was the trigger upon which he decided to leave the club.

It is reported that Koeman told Messi during a phone call, "I’m going to be inflexible, you have to think about the team."

Koeman is said to have directly told Messi that "the privileges are over."

These developments come after an incredible turn of events last evening, when Barcelona confirmed that they had received documentation from the Argentine superstar, asking to leave the club.

It is said that Messi wanted to invoke the clause in his contract which allowed him to unilaterally rescind his contract at the end of this season.

Barcelona, however, have reportedly said that the clause expired in June, when the 2019-20 season was supposed to end. Messi's camp is of the opposing view. Marca say his camp thinks the COVID-19 lockdown extended the season until August, and that the clause is still valid.

Ronald Koeman's arrival at Barcelona has been followed by seismic events at the club. First, the Dutchman was said to have told the likes of Luis Suarez, Arturo Vidal, Ivan Rakitic and Samuel Umtiti. Then, on Tuesday evening, they were dealt a significant blow with Messi expressing his desire to leave.

Koeman was only appointed last week, replacing Quique Setien who was sacked in the aftermath of Barcelona's 8-2 loss to Bayern Munich in the quarterfinals of the UEFA Champions League.

There are already a few clubs around the continent who have reportedly shown an interest in signing Messi, with Manchester City ahead of the queue.

There appears to be a legal storm brewing at Barcelona, with the club unlikely to concede ground on the expiry of the clause in Messi's contract.

The Argentine, though, is reportedly clear that he will not attend the pre-season fitness tests and the training that will follow that.

Whether he can mend his relationship with Koeman, should he eventually remain at Barcelona, is also something that remains to be seen.