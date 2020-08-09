According to Goal, Barcelona are set to make a £14 million bid for Manchester City defender Eric Garcia, as they look to shore up their backline this summer. The Catalan giants have made the Spaniard their top target and are expected to make an official offer in the coming weeks.

Garcia has rejected a new contract offer from Manchester City and signalled his intention to return to Barcelona. The central defender is a graduate of the famed La Masia academy and is keen on a return to the Camp Nou, where he made a name for himself before making a move to the Premier League.

Pep Guardiola: “Eric Garcia doesn’t want to extend his contract with Man City. I think he wants to join another club”. And his first choice is Barcelona. Talks ongoing. 🔵 #MCFC #Barcelona #transfers — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 6, 2020

Pep Guardiola confirmed Garcia's intention to leave and said that the young defender is looking to find himself a new club this summer.

Barcelona desperate for Eric Garcia return

Eric Garcia is keen on a move to Barcelona this summer

Manchester City have already added to their ranks defensively with the capture of Nathan Ake, who arrived from Bournemouth for a fee believed to be in the region of £40 million.

Barcelona have identified Garcia as Gerard Pique's successor and are eager to resign the Spaniard, much like they did so with Pique in 2008 from Manchester United. An official bid is expected to be tabled shortly and there is a growing belief that the 19-year-old will leave Manchester City for Barcelona this summer.

The Catalan club are preparing for an important summer and have also been linked with a move for Inter Milan striker Lautaro Martinez, who is expected to cost upwards of £100 million. The Argentine is keen a move to the Camp Nou this summer but Barcelona are unlikely to cede to the Nerrazurri's demands.

Quique Setien's side are expected to spend cautiously due to the financial impact of the coronavirus pandemic. Unlike Martinez, Garcia is seen as a priority and a signing they can complete this summer, as Barcelona look to bolster their squad in the coming days.

With a 4-2 aggregate victory against Napoli, Barcelona have set up a mouth-watering UEFA Champions League clash against Bayern Munich in the quarterfinals. Despite their La Liga failure, the Catalan giants can finish the season strongly by getting their hands on the Champions League crown for the first time since 2015.