According to Fabrizio Romano, Barcelona defender Nelson Semedo is one step away from sealing a move to Premier League side Wolverhampton Wanderers. The Portuguese star is yet to agree personal terms with the club, but Wolves have submitted a new bid for the player and expect to finalize the deal shortly.

Semedo is reportedly not part of Ronald Koeman's plans, due to which the club have decided to cash in on him. Barcelona have an official offer on the table for the right-back, who has blown hot and cold in his time at the club.

Known for his defensive solidity and athleticism, Semedo has been criticized for his lack of output in the final third, while he has also not been consistent enough for Barcelona. Wolves could deploy him as a right wing-back in a 3-5-2, a position that suits his strengths perfectly.

Wolves are ‘one step away’ from signing Nelson Semedo. New bid submitted yesterday and Barcelona are now ready to accept. Work in progress also on personal terms to be agreed.

On next hours Barça are gonna sell Semedo to #Wolves and Vidal to #Inter. Here we go soon! 🐺 #FCB — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) September 20, 2020

Barcelona, on the other hand, are targeting Ajax defender Sergino Dest to fill the void left by Semedo. The American is also a target for Bayern Munich and it remains to be seen who wins the race to his signature.

After the sale of the Portuguese star, the Catalan giants can finally dip into the transfer market to fine-tune their squad.

Barcelona looking to fine-tune their squad this summer

Nelson Semedo could be on his way out of Barcelona this summer

Koeman is reportedly in the market for another attacker, with Luis Suarez edging closer to leaving Barcelona this summer. Lyon's Memphis Depay is a top target for the Catalans, with reports suggesting that they already have an agreement in principle with the Dutchman.

Liverpool midfielder Gini Wijnaldum has also been mentioned as someone who has keen admirers at the Camp Nou, with the 29-year-old available for a cut-price fee due to his contractual situation with the Reds. Barcelona are expected to be active in the transfer market after the sale of Semedo, who could bolster Wolves' backline considerably.

Semedo deal between Barcelona and Wolves is going to be completed soon.

Keep an eye on the race between Barça and Bayern Münich for Sergiño Dest: Bayern are set to make a new bid to Ajax on next days, Barça will be back for him when Semedo will join Wolverhampton. 🔴 #FCB — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) September 20, 2020

Nuno Espirito Santo's side recently announced the sale of Diogo Jota, who joined Liverpool in a deal worth £41 million earlier this week. Wolves' signing of a pedigreed player like Semedo is another massive coup for them, as they aim to consolidate their Premier League status and make another push for a spot in Europe.

