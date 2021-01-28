Reports: Barcelona reject €80 million offer from Bayern Munich for Frenkie de Jong

According to Spanish news outlet Diario GOL, Barcelona have rejected a hefty €80 million offer for star midfielder Frenkie de Jong from Bundesliga heavyweights Bayern Munich.

Barcelona are in a dire financial situation, and their debts have come to light in recent months. The Catalans seek to generate revenue from selling players and getting massive salaries off their books.

The Blaugrana are reportedly ready to part company with several outfield stars, including the likes of Antoine Griezmann, Ousmane Dembele and Philippe Coutinho.

However, reports from Spanish publication Diario GOL claim that Barcelona have rejected a mouthwatering €80 million offer from Bayern Munich for Midfield star Frenkie de Jong.

The Spanish giants feel the player has a key role to play in the club’s future and they aim to build the next team around the Netherlands international.

Barcelona are worried they may need to sell Frenkie de Jong next summer due to the club's financial problems, sources have revealed to Goal 😟



De Jong has a contract to 2026 but Bayern Munich could rekindle their interest in him if he is put on the market 👀 pic.twitter.com/ddG9dsOB66 — Goal (@goal) December 9, 2020

Bayern Munich were interested in taking De Jong to the Allianz Arena last summer, but a deal for the 23-year-old failed to materialize.

Frenkie de Jong has been a star performer for Barcelona this season

FC Barcelona v Athletic Club - Supercopa de Espana Final

Since Frenkie de Jong moved to Barcelona in the winter of 2019 for an initial fee of €75 million, he has risen to become one of the finest midfielders in the Spanish top flight.

This season, the Dutchman has been one of the standout performers for the Catalan-based club, registering four goals and creating four more for his teammates across all competitions.

❗Official — The Dutch maestro, Frenkie de Jong, has been chosen as the MOTM. Well deserved! pic.twitter.com/T553KdLFhf — Barça Universal (@BarcaUniversal) January 24, 2021

Ronald Koeman has reportedly outlined De Jong as an untouchable player, as he looks to rebuild the Barcelona squad. While Barcelona could do well with such a hefty transfer fee in the transfer market, they have opted to bring in players for free at the end of the season.

The likes of Bayern Munich’s David Alaba and Manchester City’s Sergio Aguero available on free transfers this summer, while Memphis Depay and Eric Garcia have also been linked with moves to the Camp Nou.