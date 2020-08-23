According to Daily Mail, Barcelona talisman Lionel Messi is wanted by Juventus, Inter Milan and Paris Saint-Germain this summer. The Argentine's contract expires next summer and he is reportedly keen on an exit in the coming months, having become unhappy with life at Barcelona.

Due to his wage demands and the exorbitant transfer fee involved, only a handful of clubs across the world can afford to sign Messi this summer.

Inter Milan are looking to sway the Argentine away to the Serie A by using Barcelona target Lautaro Martinez as a makeweight, while the fact that footballers pay lesser tax in Italy could also work to their advantage.

Paris Saint-Germain, on the other hand, could make a move for Messi and pair him up with Neymar and Kylian Mbappe. The Argentine shared the dressing room with Neymar at Barcelona for three seasons, before he left the club in 2017 in favour of a move to the Parisian club.

Barcelona have declared Lionel Messi as non-transferable and won't listen to offers for him. [@Marsallorente] — barcacentre (@barcacentre) August 22, 2020

Juventus are the other club who have the pulling power and the resources to land Messi this summer. The Bianconeri are starting afresh under Andrea Pirlo and could pair Cristiano Ronaldo up with Messi upfront in what could be the most sensational move in the history of the game.

Barcelona desperate to hold onto Messi despite interest from European giants

Barcelona and Lionel Messi were embarrassed by Bayern Munich in the Champions League

The three clubs have reportedly declared their interest, but it remains to be seen if they make a move for Messi this summer. Barcelona still retain hope of keeping hold of their star man, who has a contract with the Catalan giants till the summer of 2021.

Messi joined Barcelona in 2001 and rapidly rose through the ranks to become a key player for the club. Widely regarded as the greatest footballer of all time, the Argentine has multiple long-standing records to his name and is the only player in the history of the game to win the Ballon d'Or six times.

Barcelona have three priority signings in mind: Lautaro Martínez (23), Eric García (19) and José Gayá (25). Barça first need to sell, but think they've outlined a perfect strategy. [sport] pic.twitter.com/RVIC6eu5WV — barcacentre (@barcacentre) August 23, 2020

While he was expected to finish his career at Barcelona, recent events on and off the pitch have reportedly made him reconsider his options. Messi is expected to make a decision in the coming months and he could well sign a new deal with the Blaugrana if they manage to convince him that they are headed in the right direction.

