Reports: Burnley in talks with Liverpool for Harry Wilson

According to Paul Gorst of the Liverpool Echo, Liverpool are currently in talks with Burnley for the permanent transfer of Harry Wilson. The Welsh winger spent the 2019-20 season on loan at Bournemouth and proved that he is more than capable of playing at the top level, as he impressed with a series of eye-catching displays.

Burnley hope to agree a deal worth around £15 million for the 23-year-old, while it has been reported that Liverpool could hold out for £20 million. The academy graduate has no future at the club and is likely to be sold this summer, with the Clarets leading the race to secure his signature as things stand.

Liverpool are in talks with Burnley over a deal for Harry Wilson.



No fee agreed yet but the Reds are looking for around £20m for the Wales internationalhttps://t.co/O3Yy1hSjxT — Paul Gorst (@ptgorst) September 23, 2020

Leeds United were also mentioned as a potential destination for Wilson, but Marcelo Bielsa's side seem to have other priorities at the moment and are not actively pursuing a move for him.

Liverpool recently announced the capture of Portuguese international Diogo Jota in a big-money deal from Wolves. The 23-year-old is expected to provide cover and competition for Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino, with Jurgen Klopp opting to splash the cash to sign another quality attacker.

Liverpool to move Wilson on to balance the books

Harry Wilson is close to leaving Liverpool permanently

Jota's arrival pushed Wilson further down the pecking order, with the likes of Divock Origi, Xherdan Shaqiri, Takumi Minamino and Rhian Brewster all ahead of him as things stand.

The Welshman, however, is a useful player in his own right and will look to secure a permanent transfer after a raft of loan spells in recent years. Wilson's long-range shooting and set-piece ability have been singled out for special praise, with the 23-year-old scoring several screamers in his young career so far.

The outgoings begin. Wilson to Burnley on the cards. https://t.co/cDrNX9Qgro — Matt 🏆 (@FalseFMatt) September 23, 2020

Advertisement

He is also a full Wales international and has featured a handful of times under Ryan Giggs, as he looks set to be named in the squad for the European Championships next year.

Liverpool are not expected to sign any more players, with Kostas Tsimikas, Thiago Alcantara and Diogo Jota set to be the only arrivals this summer.

The Reds, however, are expected to be active in the transfer market in the coming days, as they look to move on the fringe players and balance the books after splashing close to £75 million on three new recruits.

Also Read: Reports: Liverpool identify Sadio Mane's successor and plot ambitious swoop for teenager this summer