Reports: Liverpool identify Sadio Mane's successor and plot ambitious swoop for teenager this summer

Liverpool have identified a player who could replace Sadio Mane in the future
Vishal Subramanian
ANALYST
Modified 22 Sep 2020, 23:43 IST
Rumors
According to Belgian newspaper Het Belang van Limburg via Sport Witness, Liverpool have identified Anderlecht forward Jeremy Doku as Sadio Mane's successor at the club. The Reds have followed the explosive attacker for several years now and have not ruled out making a move for him before the conclusion of the current transfer window.

Doku has impressed with a series of eye-catching displays for Anderlecht and also made his debut for the Belgium national team earlier this year, as he continues to make a name for himself as one of the most exciting players in world football.

Earlier this summer, Anderlecht CEO singled out Liverpool's name and admitted that they would consider a bid for their prized asset provided their financial conditions are met.

"If, say, Liverpool suddenly come up with a crazy offer, you have to look at it. How much? I prefer not to talk about figures, but Gent set the tone w/ Jonathan David [sale]. To be clear: for now, only the media is speculating about Doku & LFC."

Doku himself spoke about Liverpool and admitted that Jurgen Klopp's side were very keen on signing him two years ago.

"They invited my parents and me for a stadium tour [at Anfield] and a visit to the training ground. Mané talked to me. Klopp showed interest too."

Liverpool planning for the next generation with the capture of Doku

Jeremy Doku made his debut for Belgium earlier this year
Jeremy Doku made his debut for Belgium earlier this year

Liverpool will reportedly have to pay €30 million to secure his signature this summer and could well tempt Anderlecht with an offer, as the club are in desperate need of funds due to their financial situation. However, the Reds are unlikely to make a move for him, having already splashed the cash on Portuguese attacker Diogo Jota earlier this month.

Doku remains on Liverpool's radar and could be a big player for club and country in the coming years. Klopp's interest in the player is long-standing and the German has shown in his time at Liverpool that he would be more than happy to wait for the right players to become available, as opposed to making signings just for the sake of it.

The Premier League champions have also signed Thiago Alcantara and Kostas Tsimikas this summer and are unlikely to add to their squad further in the coming weeks.

Published 22 Sep 2020, 23:43 IST
Premier League 2020-21 Liverpool Football Anderlecht Football Sadio Mane Jurgen Klopp Anfield Stadium Liverpool Transfer News
