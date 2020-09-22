According to L'Equipe via GFFN, Liverpool and Real Madrid are in constant contact with Paris Saint-Germain attacker Kylian Mbappe and will attempt to sign him next summer. The Frenchman will have only a year left on his contract in the summer of 2021 and could leave the Parisian club for a cut-price fee, as he looks set to take the next step of his young career so far.

While Real Madrid's interest is well documented, Liverpool have quickly re-established themselves as a European superpower under Jurgen Klopp. Mbappe's desire is to represent Los Blancos, with the youngster citing Cristiano Ronaldo as his idol.

Jürgen Klopp remains in constant contact with Kylian Mbappé's entourage, Real Madrid are convinced they will be able to sign the Frenchman next summer - the situation in full. https://t.co/l4nGOq1ZE2 — Get French Football News (@GFFN) September 21, 2020

The obvious lure of Zinedine Zidane also works in Real Madrid's favour, as the legendary manager spoke glowingly of the player when he was quizzed about him last year. However, L'Equipe suggest that Liverpool's interest is long-standing, with Jurgen Klopp maintaining contact with the players entourage since 2017.

Mbappe also heaped praise on the Reds earlier this year and admitted that their level of consistency on the way to their maiden Premier League triumph was commendable. The two clubs are believed to be leading the race to secure his signature as things stand and it remains to be seen if other clubs across the continent decide to make a move.

The 21-year-old is one of the best players on the planet, with his ability to devastate defenders with his pace and direct running being singled out for special praise. Mbappe's movement off the ball is also one of his greatest strengths, as he continues to establish himself as a key player for club and country.

Liverpool and Real Madrid are aware that he will only have a year left on his contract next summer and could test the waters with a bid in 2021, as the two sides look to pull what could go down as one of the biggest transfers in the history of the game.

In 2017, one of the two American owners of #lfc landed their private jet in Nice, brought the Mbappé family on board and negotiated to try to convince him to swap the Mediterranean for Merseyside. Contacts between Klopp and Mbappé’s entourage have never stopped. #awlfc [@GFFN] pic.twitter.com/VKQx6D4htc — Anfield Watch (@AnfieldWatch) September 21, 2020

Real Madrid have endured a quiet summer in 2020 and look to be saving funds to make a big-money move for Mbappe next year. Liverpool, on the other hand, have signed Kostas Tsimikas, Thiago Alcantara and Diogo Jota for a combined fee believed to be in the region of £75 million.

